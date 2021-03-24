It is too early to say if this is the beginning of the third wave in Chicago, but Public Health Commissioner Allison Arwady announced troubling local trends on March 23, though the South Side is not seeing as much spread as other parts of the city.
Rates are increasing in Michigan — in Detroit, Port Huron and further north — and look like they did in late December. As of mid-March, there had been a 112% increase in cases and a 52% increase in hospitalizations.
"Michigan is now third-highest in the country in terms of new COVID cases, and it's surprising, because they had been for months one of the best states in terms of COVID control across the whole Midwest," Arwady said. "I will also note that they have detected quite a lot of cases of that B.1.1.7 variant, the one that originally emerged in the U.K."
Chicago has seen bad movement in terms of COVID-19 cases per day, with high risk in the reopening metrics because of at least five days of 10% increases in cases since the last week. There are currently an average of 360 new cases diagnosed per day; 400 cases diagnosed per day is the rate at which Chicago would be placed on its own travel advisory list.
The city is still at lower risk in terms of test positivity (3.3%) and intensive care unit capacity ("Those tend to lag," Arwady said) but moderate risk in terms of emergency department visits.
Arwady said the biggest thing driving this is increases in cases in young adults, akin to the the situation in October at the beginning of the second surge.
Asked if this is the beginning of the third wave in Chicago, Arwady said she certainly hopes not. After the second surge, CDPH epidemiologists found the aforementioned metrics to be particularly predictive of the upswing.
"We have to take seriously not just the number but the rate of increase," she said.
Case rates among Chicagoans in their 70s and 80s are staying down; just over half of Chicago seniors have been vaccinated — "Good but not good enough," Arwady said. Noting that older adults, not young adults, have borne the brunt of recent COVID-19 deaths in Chicago, she added, "If you are taking some chances with COVID, please rethink that, please wear your mask, and please be extra careful if you are interacting with anybody who's older or anybody with underlying conditions."
The South Side around Hyde Park, with the exception of South Shore, is currently seeing fewer cases of COVID-19 than expected based on population. Cases are currently higher than expected in the Loop and the Near North Side. Progress is being made on the Southwest and Northwest sides.
"We have often seen the South Side be a little bit more protective, broadly," Arwady said. "I think certainly the South Side got hit very hard very early on before we were doing much testing. We still, where we think about where we've seen the most severe outcomes in terms of hospitalizations and deaths, that has still been broadly across the whole outbreak among Black Chicagoans, many of whom live on the South Side.
"I think there is perhaps some immunity there but also I think some being careful," she continued. "People who lived in families that were hard-hit have remained, in many ways, cautious against COVID, and that's really the way we want to keep it."
She noted that the city is working to vaccinate Black Chicagoans as well as Latino Chicagoans — vouchers for vaccine appointments at United Center have gone out in recent weeks to residents in predominantly Black and Latino ZIP codes — and said, "The fact that we are now seeing cases and outcomes look like Chicago is something I'm really proud of and something I want to hold onto."
"For me, this really is reiterating that vaccine's not the whole story here," Arwady said. B.1.1.7, known to be more contagious, thought to be more deadly but able to be controlled with the vaccines, is spreading in Chicago. Beyond outbreaks at social events, the Department of Public Health is investigating seven different sports-related clusters and outbreaks.
Arwady ultimately described the causes behind the increase as "multifactorial," twice mentioning university settings and spread among students. Arwady referenced data showing that spread among children remains very low, and there are no unexpected case rates in Chicago Public Schools. The University of Chicago is not seeing an uptick in cases among its students.
"I am very optimistic that by the summer we're going to be in good shape here," Arwady said, barring the emergence of a new variant or unforeseen problem. "In terms of what we look like in March, in April, it is a real question here. Where we see cases going up like, even in the setting of a good vaccine rollout, it's too early for us to think that COVID is over."
She did say that she anticipates Chicagoans getting their lives back, though she hopes they will stay home and wear masks when they are sick. Scientists are learning more about how long immunity lasts.
She did say that she anticipates Chicagoans getting their lives back, though she hopes they will stay home and wear masks when they are sick. Scientists are learning more about how long immunity lasts.
She said COVID-19 may become more like the flu, with mass vaccination rates, especially among those at risk for worst outcomes, and low levels of spread.
If that happens, baring exceptional problems or spectacular solutions like a new therapeutic drug, "It's probably just something we'll live with," Arwady said.
Local COVID-19 figures
Five percent is the city's target positivity. A citywide positivity of less than 2% is one of the metrics — alongside fewer than 20 diagnosed COVID-19 cases in Chicago per day, fewer than 20 emergency room visits for COVID-like illnesses and fewer than 20 intensive care unit beds occupied by COVID-19 patients — that the city would need to reach with week-to-week stability to show controlled transmission of the coronavirus.
As of March 24, the city's seven-day rolling average of daily cases was 360, indicating moderate risk (200-399 cases) according to the Chicago Department of Public Health and up 23% from the week before.
As of March 14-20, COVID-19 percent-positivities remain below 5% in all four mid-South Side lakefront ZIP codes.
In 60653, covering North Kenwood and Bronzeville, there were 30 confirmed cases of COVID-19, compared to 14 the week before, and no deaths, the same as the week before. There was a 3.4% positivity rate out of 888 tests performed, up from 1.7% the week before. The number of tests performed rose 8%.
In 60615, covering northern Hyde Park, southern Kenwood and northern Washington Park, there were 21 confirmed cases, up from 17 the week before, and no deaths, the same as the week before. There was a 1% positivity rate out of 2,005 tests, up from 0.8% the week before. The number of tests performed dropped 10%.
In 60637, covering southern Hyde Park, southern Washington Park and Woodlawn, there were 25 confirmed cases, up from 23 the week before, and one death, the same as the week before. There was a 0.7% positivity rate out of 3,776 tests, up from 0.6% the week before. The number of tests performed dropped 7%.
In 60649, South Shore, there were 35 confirmed cases, up from 18 the week before, and no deaths, down from one the week before. There was a 2.6% positivity rate out of 1,323 tests, up from 1.5% the week before. The number of tests performed rose 12%.
The city’s figures are accurate as of March 24, recorded at chi.gov/coviddash, and change as additional past data comes in.
From March 12-18, the University of Chicago reported two positive cases out of 2,145 tests among students and faculty; the week before, the school identified one positive case. All test results are reported to the city.
Since Sept. 18, there have been 831 total coronavirus cases at the U. of C.
The city's website for free COVID-19 testing is chicagocovidtesting.com; more information is available at chi.gov/covidtesting.
The city's website for vaccine information is www.chicago.gov/covidvax. The city's online platform for vaccine scheduling is zocdoc.com/vaccine, where bookings for seniors to get vaccines at the United Center are available. Seniors can also register over the phone at 312-746-4835.
Patient registration for the COVID-19 vaccine at the UCMC is not available at this time; vaccines are being offered to eligible patients through a lottery, with patients being notified when it is their turn to schedule an appointment.
Howard Brown Health is offering the COVID-19 vaccine to essential frontline workers and those aged 65 and older, with sign-up at 872-269-3600.
The Cook County government is offering sign-up for vaccines at vaccine.cookcountyil.gov.
Vaccine signup is also available online through Walgreens and Walmart.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.