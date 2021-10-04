Mid-South Side COVID-19 case rates continue to mirror the city’s downward trends, though the area outside of Hyde Park-Kenwood continues to be dramatically behind the city’s average in terms of vaccination against the disease.
- In 60653, covering North Kenwood and Oakland, 19 people tested positive for COVID-19 out of 1,598 tests conducted from Sept. 19-25 — a 1.6% positivity — down from 36 the week before, and no one died, the same as the week before. The number of tests performed rose 17%. Out of the eligible population, 54.4% is vaccinated, up 0.7% from the week before; 44.1% of the entire population is fully vaccinated.
- In 60615, covering northern Hyde Park, southern Kenwood and northern Washington Park, 36 people tested positive out of 1,777 tests, down from 46 the week before — a 2.3% positivity — and no one died, the same as the week before. The number of tests rose 1%. Out of the eligible population, 67.4% is vaccinated, up 0.4% from the week before; 60.2% of the entire population is fully vaccinated.
- In 60637, covering southern Hyde Park, southern Washington Park and Woodlawn, 31 people tested positive out of 2,627 tests, down from 63 the week before — a 1.4% positivity — and three people died, up from none the week before. The number of tests rose 34%. Out of the eligible population, 51.6% is vaccinated, up 0.5% from the week before; 43.7% of the entire population is fully vaccinated.
- In 60649, South Shore, 47 people tested positive out of 1,752 tests — a 3.3% positivity — down from 56 the week before, and one person died, the same as the week before. The number of tests performed dropped 23%. Out of the eligible population, 45.9% is vaccinated, up 0.5% from the week before; 39% of the entire population is fully vaccinated.
Nearly two-thirds of 12-and-older Chicagoans are fully vaccinated, and 58% of all Chicagoans are. As of Oct. 3, the city's average positivity rate is 2.4%.
Chicago Public Schools is replacing the disclosure of people who are "close contacts" people people who have COVID-19 with "quarantined/isolated" staff or students "to better reflect the impact of COVID-19 on CPS schools." The update is due to take place after Herald press time
There was one reported case of COVID-19 at Ariel Elementary, 1119 E. 46th St., on Oct. 1; two at Shoesmith, 1330 E. 50th St., on Oct. 1; and two at Murray, 5335 S. Kenwood Ave., on Sept. 29 as well as one on Oct. 1.
At the University of Chicago, three students tested positive as a result of 2,869 tests conducted between Sept. 18-23.
Per an Oct. 1 memo, any fully vaccinated students are encouraged to take part in the school's surveillance testing program. The U. of C.'s vaccination requirement, outside of medical or religious exemptions, has an Oct. 15 deadline. The memo notes that students residing in school settings are eligible for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine booster, though the university does not plan on operating a clinic for administering them.
The city's website for free COVID-19 testing is chicagocovidtesting.com; more information is available at chi.gov/covidtesting. The city's website for vaccine information is chicago.gov/covidvax. The federal government’s vaccine information website is vaccines.gov. The city's online platform for vaccine scheduling is zocdoc.com/vaccine. City operators are available at 312-746-4835 to handle any questions regarding the vaccine.
Up to 10 people at once can be vaccinated at their homes by appointment through the Protect Chicago at Home program; hours are weekdays, 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Anyone who gets vaccinated (both the Pfizer-BioNTech and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are available) will receive $25 Visa gift cards, which can be used anywhere Visa is accepted. More information is at 312-746-4835 or chicago.gov/athome.
Neighborhood pharmacies, including Katsaros Pharmacy, 1521 E. 53rd St., are offering the vaccine by appointment and on a walk-in basis. Appointments at Katsaros are available online at katsarospharmacy.com.
Howard Brown Health is offering the COVID-19 vaccine to everyone aged 16 and older, with sign-up at 872-269-3600. Friend Health is scheduling vaccine appointments at all three of its South Side locations at friendhealth.as.me; vaccines are also available on a walk-in basis. UChicago Medicine is also vaccinating everyone, regardless of patient status. The scheduling number is 1-888-824-0200.
The Cook County government is offering sign-up for vaccines at vaccine.cookcountyil.gov.
