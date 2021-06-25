The delta variant of the coronavirus, first identified in India, spreads significantly easier than even the alpha variant first identified last winter in Great Britain, which has since become predominant in the United States.
The good news is that both two-dose mRNA vaccines remain highly effective against delta, and Dr. Emily Landon, lead epidemiologist at UChicago Medicine, said the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine is effective, too.
She added that immunity after having been infected by any kind of the novel coronavirus, whether in the first or second waves last year or anytime since, affords protection, but it is not as good as immunity from the vaccines, and it wanes. "Breakthrough" infections on people who have already had COVID-19 are happening.
The bad news for the mid-South Side is that, while 48.1% of eligible Chicagoans are fully vaccinated — below the 52.1% statewide number as of Friday — numbers in three of the four lakefront ZIP codes between southern Bronzeville and South Shore are well below that.
- In 60653, covering North Kenwood and Oakland, 35.2% are fully vaccinated.
- In 60615, covering northern Hyde Park, southern Kenwood and northern Washington Park, 51.8% are fully vaccinated.
- In 60637, covering southern Hyde Park, southern Washington Park and Woodlawn, 36% are fully vaccinated.
- In 60649, South Shore — the neighborhood worst-hit by the pandemic in terms of deaths — 30.3% are fully vaccinated.
The Associated Press reports that delta has taken hold in rural Missouri, now the state with the highest rate of new coronavirus infections where young and unvaccinated people are becoming COVID-19 patients in intensive-care units.
The variant, Landon said, "just seems to be behaving badly." It has similar mutations as the alpha variant; simply put, they stick to lung tissue better, and delta appears to make people sicker, though it is not clear if it's through the same affinity-for-the-bonding-site mechanism.
(As an aside, Landon explained that an influenza virus has eight different DNA segments in its genome; when it is being packaged into a new virus, it can pull from other animal flu viruses, creating a more complicated virus. Coronaviruses are simpler and do not "re-assort" with other viruses, making it less likely to mutate significantly. "We have millions and millions of people who are sick, and the only thing that's changing is a few base pairs on the spike protein. When influenza changes, it gets a whole new hemagglutinin from a cow or a pig," she said.)
One-fifth of new COVID-19 infections in the U.S. are delta variant, the AP reports, and an analysis by the news agency showed that nearly all COVID-19 deaths in the U.S. are among unvaccinated people. Breakthrough infections only happened in 0.1% of 853,000 COVID-19 hospitalizations in May, and out of the 18,000 Americans who died from the coronavirus that month, only around 150 had been vaccinated.
The difference between rural Missouri and the mid-South Side is that the former did not suffer relatively bad coronavirus outbreaks last spring, at the beginning of the pandemic, even though vaccination figures are only off by a few percentage points, per data from The New York Times.
"You can think of vaccine-related immunity and COVID-related immunity as like a cushion that will sort of soften a blow of any outbreak in a community," Landon said. "Our community on the South Side of Chicago probably has a lot of natural immunity to help out, but I wish there were more vaccine-induced immunity, because I think the natural immunity wanes a little bit faster a little earlier and isn't as good for some of the variants as vaccine-related immunity."
The vaccines, more so than the disease, cause people to make a lot of antibodies against COVID-19, which Landon said may be because being infected by the coronavirus is one exposure rather than two, as the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines are. The vaccine-derived antibodies are strongly targeted against the coronavirus' spike protein while the disease-derived antibodies are derived against all parts of the coronavirus, which counterintuitively makes the vaccine-derived immunity more effective as well. The disease-derived immunity is, in Landon's words, "less specific."
Once summertime's warm weather ends and conditions become ripe for the coronavirus' spread again — cold and dry — Landon foresees localized outbreaks across the United States, likely in places with lower vaccination rates, though places with high rates of disease-derived immunity will be protected for a period of time.
"At some point, we're going to start seeing more infections in areas that are either untouched by COVID and unvaccinated or just plain not vaccinated," she said. "Because everything is wide-open when we head into this winter, people are either going to get vaccinated or get COVID. I don't think there are going to be that many people who escape both."
It remains unclear how long disease immunity lasts, but scientists will learn more as time goes by. The COVID-19 pandemic has only lasted around a year and a half.
"The South Side is at risk for more outbreaks because they have low vaccination rates, and we don't know whether the disease-related immunity is going to be enough, how long it's going to last or how many people have it," Landons said. "I can't tell you how risky things are on the South Side of Chicago, but I know that they'd be a lot less risky if more people got vaccinated."
Masks are about 50% protective against the coronavirus if another infected person is wearing a mask, Landon said. But now that Illinois' mask mandate is over, she advised unvaccinated people who do not want to get COVID-19 to considerably curtail their contacts by staying home and only spending time with people outside and with a mask on.
Distance, masking and occupancy limits were mandates to keep infection at bay — "layers of protection," Landon called them. "We have literally taken away all of the layers because vaccine is a thick-enough layer on its own. The problem is when you don't have a thick-enough layer, you're screwed. I don't think you're 100% screwed, but you're going to need to build a lot of layers on your own, and there's not going to be these community-based layers out there."
"I said I thought this summer was going to be easy and much more like normal, and I think it really is. And I think everyone should take advantage of that. But if you're unvaccinated, you should take advantage of this time to get vaccinated, because no one's going to want to put those protections back in place when we go indoors," she said. "It's going to be a real uphill battle to get mask mandates and occupancy limits back in force. I see the writing on the wall that the plan from public health (departments) and from the CDC seems to be that if you're unvaccinated, you're on your own."
"You're either going to get COVID, or you're going to get the vaccine. I know it's really hard for people to wrap their heads around potential risks. The potential risks around the vaccine are incredibly tiny compared to the risks of COVID."
In Woodlawn, hesitancy, distrust and misinformation
After the rain early Friday afternoon in West Woodlawn, Michael Stevenson said many people in the neighborhood believe conspiracy theories about the pandemic. He himself does not dismiss them, saying, "Sometimes the most plausible explanation is the one that's not accepted, and this might be one." That people can spend time together socially and not always contract the disease gives him pause when there was so much spread in congregant care facilities like nursing homes at times during the pandemic.
But Stevenson also said there is a class aspect to the issue of vaccine uptake. "The upper and middle classes are more conditioned to follow society's rules as opposed to the lower classes," he said.
He has not gotten COVID-19, wears a mask 30% of the time, per his estimation, and has not gotten vaccinated. His girlfriend recently did, but no one else in the house — his daughter nor her fiancé — has gotten it either. He conceded that "it's almost like you're rolling the dice, you don't really know," but outside of drastically changing external circumstances, he doesn't think he'll get it.
Diamond Boid worries the vaccines "came up out of the blue" and expressed concerns about the side effects of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, the use of which were paused nationwide while issues over blood clots in a very small number of people were worked through. (Use resumed after a safety protocol was set.)
"Y'all just didn't know what COVID was at first, and now all of the sudden it's a cure?" she said. "We've been going through a pandemic for a year now, then all of the sudden, boom, 'We got a cure! Take the vaccine! Here, everybody, it's going to cure you!' Nah."
Boid had a mild case of the coronavirus during the first wave of the pandemic and has not gotten it since. "If we get it one time but then never get it again, but then be around different people who are around COVID but still don't get it, what's that telling you? That's making me think more about it," she said. "I'm not just going to go off what the news says or what somebody else is telling me. I'm OK."`
Kelena Bryant said she would continue staying in her house and keep wearing her mask, but she has no plans to get vaccinated.
"I try not to make myself vulnerable to it," she said. "I haven't had it. I haven't been having to have it. I don't want it."
Bryant read on social media that the two-shot vaccines infect people with COVID-19 first before curing people of the disease. "It's just too much," she said. (The mRNA vaccines work by causing the body to create the coronavirus spike proteins, which cause the body to create antibodies. During the second dose in people who have not had COVID-19 before, the spike proteins and existing antibodies effect a full immune response, which is why people typically feel so bad after it.)
Her neighbor, Mary Powell, has leukemia and other health conditions; she got her two-dose vaccine in May, after concern that the Johnson & Johnson vaccine would give her a blood clot (she has taken blood thinners in the past). She decided to get it after coming into contact with someone who had, in January, been hospitalized with the coronavirus for two weeks.
"I'm fine now, went through it, took my shot, and I'm OK," Powell said.
Powell is exasperated by those who have not been vaccinated yet. "They all can be touched by it," she said. "I think it's just ignorant. They don't know the full facts about protecting themselves, their loved ones, their kids — and me, myself."
She has taken to wearing two masks in the hospital because she is still afraid of the disease, and she knows at this point that she cannot rely on others to protect her against it.
"They don't care," she said. "They walk around here like, 'Oh, this a new day. We ain't in no pandemic.' The pandemic is still here! What is wrong with you?"
Case positivity rates in the four lakefront mid-South Side ZIP codes remain below 2%. Vaccination rates in the area remain significantly lower than the statewide average and in comparison to several North Side ZIP codes that lead the city.
- In 60653, there were nine confirmed cases of COVID-19, compared to two the week before, and no deaths, up from one the week before. There was a 1.1% positivity rate out of 648 tests performed. The number of tests performed dropped 21%. Out of the entire population, 40.7% have received a first dose of vaccine (up 0.7% from last week), and the percentage who are fully vaccinated increased 0.5% from last week.
- In 60615, southern Kenwood and northern Washington Park, there were seven confirmed cases, the same as the week before, and no deaths, the same as the week before. There was a 1% positivity rate out of 818 tests. The number of tests performed dropped 23%. Out of the entire population, 57.6% have received a first dose of vaccine (up 0.4% from last week), and the percentage who are fully vaccinated increased 0.4% from last week.
- In 60637, southern Washington Park and Woodlawn, there were 11 confirmed cases, up from nine the week before, and one death, up from none the week before. There was a 1.2% positivity rate out of 1,002 tests. The number of tests performed dropped 31%. Out of the entire population, 41% have received a first dose of vaccine (up 0.4% from last week), and the percentage who are fully vaccinated increased 0.5% from last week.
- In 60649, there were seven confirmed cases, down from 13 the week before, and no deaths, the same as the week before. There was a 1.3% positivity rate out of 1,309 tests. The number of tests performed dropped 5%. Out of the entire population, 35.1% have received a first dose of vaccine (up 0.4% from last week), and the percentage who are fully vaccinated increased 0.5% from last week.
The city’s figures are accurate as of Friday and change as additional past data comes in.
The city's website for free COVID-19 testing is chicagocovidtesting.com; more information is available at chi.gov/covidtesting.
The city's website for vaccine information is chicago.gov/covidvax. The city's online platform for vaccine scheduling is zocdoc.com/vaccine. City operators are available at 312-746-4835 to handle any questions regarding the vaccine.
The Protect Chicago at Home program is now available for all Chicagoans, with appointments also for booking at 312-746-4835 or chicago.gov/athome. Participants will receive $50 gift cards.
Howard Brown Health is offering the COVID-19 vaccine to everyone aged 16 and older, with sign-up at 872-269-3600. Katsaros Pharmacy, 1521 E. 53rd St., is offering appointments online at katsarospharmacy.com for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Friend Health is scheduling vaccine appointments at all three of its South Side locations at friendhealth.as.me for the Moderna vaccine.
UChicago Medicine is also now vaccinating everyone, regardless of patient status. The scheduling number is 1-888-824-0200.
The Cook County government is offering sign-up for vaccines at vaccine.cookcountyil.gov.
