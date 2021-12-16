A model from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention forecasts that omicron variant COVID-19 cases could peak next month "in a massive wave of infections," The Washington Post reports, on top of delta variant and flu cases, or omicron could surge later, and smaller, in the spring.
That news comes as cases in Chicago spike — they are increasing by double-digit percentages week over week in most mid-South Side ZIP codes — because of cold winter, the preponderance of the delta variant and plenty of unvaccinated people here. As we have known since this summer, people are also getting breakthrough infections.
Less than 1% of COVID-19 cases in Chicago are currently omicron, but that number is below the national average and will rise. Research has shown that omicron is more transmissible than delta, which Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady said at a Dec. 15 press briefing makes up more than 99% of Chicago cases.
Speaking earlier that day, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious diseases expert, cited South African research at a Dec. 15 briefing that the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine was only 33% effective at preventing infection against omicron but 70% effective at preventing hospitalization.
He also cited British data that suggests that a booster brings the immunization's protection back up to 75% protection against infection.`
Sixty percent of American seniors have gotten a booster, and Arwady said slightly more than that percentage of Chicago seniors have gotten theirs. Around 30% of booster-eligible Chicagoans (those who got the second dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine six or more months ago or their Johnson & Johnson vaccine two or more months ago) have gotten one.
Arwady emphasized that Chicago is lagging in terms of getting shots into its seniors arms, however. While 73.8% of Chicagoans aged 65 or older are fully vaccinated — 1.1% higher than the total rate of Chicagoans 18 and older — the rate tapers off significantly for each older age group. Almost 80% of Chicagoans in their 60s are fully vaccinated, but 73.4% of Chicagoans in their 70s are, and only 64.8% of Chicagoans aged 80 and older are.
She said more breakthrough infections will come, and until everyone in Chicago is doing what they can to protect Chicago, the pandemic will not end. "At some level, of course, we're going to live with COVID," she said, "but we can't live with COVID in a way that makes our hospitals fill up and not have capacity, that has thousands of deaths occurring across the country daily."
Fauci, asked how concerned people should be about omicron ahead of a potential January surge, said unvaccinated people are vulnerable to both delta and omicron.
"When you hear about omicron being less severe or not, and you hear about those other things, it doesn't matter," he said. "If you are unvaccinated, you need to get vaccinated to diminish your vulnerability, and if you are vaccinated, to get boosted."
He said predictions are hard, so he encouraged people to continue to wear masks and get vaccinated.
"These are the tools we have," Fauci said. "If we didn't have these tools, I would be telling you to really, really be worried. But we have tools. So get vaccinated, get boosted, and alleviate the concern, even though we take all of this very seriously."
Arwady said that each time someone gets a vaccine dose, they start producing COVID-19 antibodies, which are part of the immune system's way to defeat coronavirus infections. She said that people's protection levels after first and second vaccine doses are "quite good," adding, "It's not so much that you have to have gotten the third as that it probably has a little bit to do with how long it has been since your most-recent dose."
Health authorities are continuing to look at the timing of the booster — again, anytime after six months following a two-dose vaccine or two months after a one-dose vaccine — but Arwady said she has seen no reason why that timing should be changed, and she said research is showing that the booster continues to provide protection against severe illness.
"It's not that I want people to think 'It's too late if I just get my first vaccine.' No. I am the most worried by far about the people who have neither been vaccinated nor recovered from COVID," Arwady said. "I am next worried about people who have only recovered from COVID and not been vaccinated, because we are clearly seeing a lot of reinfections in that group.
An estimated 650,000 Chicagoans have neither been vaccinated against COVID-19 or had the disease before. Arwady said that is more than enough people to continue Chicago’s delta surge and the expected omicron surge.
"And I have some more concerns about breakthroughs, especially in people who have gotten their primary series but not been boosted. We do see some breakthroughs even in people who have been boosted, but we're not seeing people get seriously ill," she said. "Looking ahead at what I do think is likely to be a challenging January here and across the U.S., the more people we can have vaccinated and boosted ahead of that, it's the best thing we can have."
Arwady again touted antiviral drugs as an emerging tool against COVID-19. On Dec. 14, the company announced that its pill reduced hospitalizations and deaths among people at high risk of severe illness, due to age or underlying health issues..
Sixteen and 17 year olds are now eligible for boosters, but 12 to 15 year olds are not, even though they may have gotten their second Pfizer doses in May. Fauci said when asked about this that younger people tend to have more-robust immune responses. He also said that there is no reason right now for a variant-specific booster.
Ahead of the omicron wave, Arwady said the city will continue doing events and its social media and traditional media marketing to raise awareness. The CDPH's call center is phone banking Chicagoans in less-vaccinated areas, and the city has requested more vaccines, as demand for boosters in Chicago is ahead of the national average. Arwady said that Moderna boosters were in short supply and that the department had requested and received 17,000 from the CDC.
"We are pushing hard," she said. "We are known here in Chicago for being a strong vaccine vaccination center that knows what's happening with our vaccine, that doesn't let things expire and doesn't get behind."
"Extra vaccine, here in Chicago, and boosters are part of what is going to get us through December and January."
Holiday gathering advice
For the second year in a row, Christmas and New Year's Eve are coinciding with a national surge in COVID-19 cases. Unlike last year, most Chicagoans are entering the climax of the holiday season vaccinated against the disease.
"It is a risk decision on the personal level on some level," Arwady said. "What I have been saying and what I am doing myself: I am fully vaccinated and boosted, and everybody who is going to be gathering with me is vaccinated and boosted. I am in favor of end-of-year holiday gatherings, because I think that it is important that we address all of the indirect losses that come with COVID, and I want people to be able to at some level be living with COVID."
She said that her own extended family is discussing what the coming of the omicron phase of the pandemic means and whether everyone should test the day before or the day of their gathering. She said that might be a good option if people are gathering with an immunocompromised person, but she emphasized that being vaccinated and boosted is "the most important."
"I am not advising people to cancel holiday gatherings," she said. "But we do need to be a little more mindful of this."
Unvaccinated people face big risks if they gather over the holidays. If they gather, Arwady said they should take a COVID-19 test beforehand, though she said that is not enough. Even a first dose of vaccine would help.
Local news, testing and immunization information
Local COVID-19 case rates are continuing their increase.
- In 60653, covering North Kenwood and Oakland, 100 people tested positive for COVID-19 out of 2,479 tests conducted from Dec. 5-11 — a 5.2% positivity — and one person died, up from none the week before. The number of tests performed dropped 2%. Out of eligible residents (5 years old and older), 54.6% are fully vaccinated as of Dec. 8, up 0.5% from the week before, which is "medium" on the CDPH Vulnerability Index.
- In 60615, covering northern Hyde Park, southern Kenwood and northern Washington Park, 86 people tested positive out of 3,283 tests — a 3.2% positivity — and three people died, up from none the week before. The number of tests rose 5%. Out of eligible residents, 69.1% are fully vaccinated, up 0.7%, "low" on the Vulnerability Index.
- In 60637, covering southern Hyde Park, southern Washington Park and Woodlawn, 138 people tested positive out of 4,474 tests — a 3.4% positivity — and no one died, down from one the week before. The number of tests rose 13%. Out of eligible residents, 53.1% are fully vaccinated, up 0.5%, medium on the Vulnerability Index.
- In 60649, South Shore, 141 people tested positive out of 3,391 tests — a 4.9% positivity — and no one died, down from one the week before. The number of tests performed rose 1%. Out of eligible residents, 47.2% are fully vaccinated, up 0.4%, medium on the Vulnerability Index.
Citywide, 67.4% of Chicagoans aged 5 and older are fully vaccinated.
The city's website for COVID-19 testing information is chi.gov/covidtesting. The city's website for vaccine information is chicago.gov/covidvax. The federal government’s vaccine information website is vaccines.gov. City operators are available at 312-746-4835 to handle any questions regarding the vaccine.
Up to 10 people at once can be vaccinated or boosted at their homes by appointment through the Protect Chicago at Home program; hours are weekdays, 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Anyone who gets vaccinated (both the Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are available) will receive $100 Visa gift cards, which can be used anywhere Visa is accepted. More information is at 312-746-4835 or chicago.gov/athome.
Neighborhood pharmacies, including Katsaros Pharmacy, 1521 E. 53rd St., Walgreens (1-800-925-4733) and CVS (1-800-679-9691) are offering the vaccine by appointment and on a walk-in basis. Appointments at Katsaros are available online at katsarospharmacy.com.
Howard Brown Health is offering the Pfizer vaccine and testing at its Hyde Park clinic, 1525 E. 55th St., with sign up at 773-388-1600. UChicago Medicine is vaccinating everyone, adults and children, regardless of patient status. The scheduling number is 1-888-824-0200 for adults and 773-834-8221 for children.
The Cook County government is offering sign-up for vaccines at vaccine.cookcountyil.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.