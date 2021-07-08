Mid-South Side vaccination rates continue to increase slowly as the Biden administration announces plans to copy a strategy in use in low-vaccinated Chicago communities: door-to-door canvassing.
On June 7, Dr. Allison Arwady, commissioner of the Department of Public Health, announced the Vaccine Ambassador program, in which volunteer canvassers would go door to door in 13 low-vaccinated neighborhoods, including South Shore, to encourage people to get their shots.
Since then, the percentage of fully vaccinated people in South Shore has increased around 2%. In a July 8 interview, Arwady said a 1-2% increase is "fairly significant."
"When there are people (who open the door) who are unvaccinated, when we hear from folks, it's been successful in terms of being able to answer questions and in terms of really being able to sign people up for vaccine on the spot," Arwady said.
Arwady said the program is being refined as it goes on. At this point in the pandemic, she said, vaccination is not about large events; particularly on the South Side, vaccine events at festivals or other fun-oriented events have not been successful, she said. Door-to-door canvassing "is having as much success as a lot of the other things at this point," she said.
It remains unclear how badly the delta variant — which is more transmissible and potentially more deadly than other novel coronavirus variants — will affect the mid-South Side, especially parts that are under-vaccinated but where the coronavirus has run rampant at other times during the pandemic. City data shows that between 1 in 11 and 1 in 17 people in the four lakefront ZIP codes are known to have been infected by the virus, but the number infected in actuality is believed to be significantly higher.
A study published in the journal Nature has found that the delta variant, in a laboratory setting, can evade some antibodies from people who have recovered from COVID-19, though people who are fully immunized against the disease using the two-shot Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine are protected against it.
Another study, in the New England Journal of Medicine, found the same results.
As has happened everywhere in the country, vaccination rates have outwardly bottomed out in Chicago. From the week of June 11, when the city and state fully reopened, to present figures, vaccination rates have only increased a few percentage points in the four mid-South Side lakefront ZIP codes, which have markedly lower vaccination rates than the Illinois average and the North Side ZIP codes that lead the city.
- A month ago, 34.5% of people in 60653, covering North Kenwood and Oakland, were fully vaccinated. Presently, 36.4% are.
- A month ago, 51.2% of people in 60615, covering northern Hyde Park, southern Kenwood and northern Washington Park, were fully vaccinated. Presently, 53.4% are.
- A month ago, 35.3% of people in 60637, covering southern Hyde Park, southern Washington Park and Woodlawn, were fully vaccinated. Presently, 37.2% are.
- A month ago, 29.5% in 60649, South Shore, were fully vaccinated. Presently, 31.5% are.
In a July 6 speech, President Joe Biden said his administration would send volunteers door to door to encourage vaccination, alongside setting up clinics in workplaces and encouraging employers to let workers take paid time off to get their shots and then recover from side effects.
A report in The New York Times on Biden’s speech quoted experts who said the president should urge states, employers and colleges to mandate the vaccine to slow COVID-19's spread.
The City of Chicago cannot mandate everyday Chicagoans to get vaccinated. The city government can, however, mandate that municipal employees get the vaccine. San Francisco has mandated that its 35,000 municipal employees get vaccinated.
Arwady said Chicago will likely not follow suit due to opposition from some public sector unions, though she said the city "is in extremely strong support and in fact working with some of the hospitals and other health care settings" on coordinating an approach towards vaccine mandates. On July 8, Loyola Medicine announced a requirement for its employees to get vaccinated; Arwady said the city fully backs them and is worried about long-term care facilities.
"I do not expect that we will see a mandate for city workers," she said. "We certainly would not see a mandate across Chicago more broadly."
Arwady did say she was excited to see San Francisco announce its mandate, though she surmised that "some of the union conversations are quite different there in some ways."
"We've had some mixed messages from the unions. For example, the unions are working in the best interests of their workers, so they are hearing a range of things from their workers. They are generally very supportive of vaccine. We have had very good interactions with lots and lots of the unions who have been very helpful in terms of getting the messaging out. We've worked directly with unions to have vaccine clinics, etc.," she said.
“But when you start to get into the mandates, they have also heard from their members that they are very uncomfortable with that, so there has not been as much support for things like requiring vaccination for staff."
She conceded that more Chicagoans would logically get vaccinated if the city required its workers to get vaccinated. The situation may change if a game-changing variant comes out, but at this point, Arwady does not think a municipal worker vaccine mandate is likely.
While COVID-19 positivity rates are increasing quickly in under-vaccinated areas of Missouri and Arkansas, they remain relatively low on the mid-South Side, though above 2% in North Kenwood and Oakland.
The mid-South Side also achieved a significant milestone in the week between June 27 and July 3: For the first time since the beginning of the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, no one that week in the area died of the disease.
- In 60653, there were 11 confirmed cases of COVID-19, the same as the week before. There was a 2.4% positivity rate out of 533 tests performed. The number of tests performed dropped 26%.
- In 60615, there were five confirmed cases, up from four the week before. There was a 0.6% positivity rate out of 671 tests. The number of tests performed dropped 23%.
- In 60637, there were four confirmed cases, down from 13 the week before. There was a 0.5% positivity rate out of 762 tests. The number of tests performed dropped 24%.
- In 60649, there were three confirmed cases, down from 11 the week before. There was a 0.5% positivity rate out of 847 tests. The number of tests performed dropped 41%.
While the local ZIP codes have been experiencing double-digit percentage declines in testing for weeks on end, Arwady said that the city overall is meeting minimum testing numbers for its COVID-19 statistics to be sound. Her chief testing metric is positivity, and she is not surprised to see the testing drop-off since the city reopened, noting the surveillance testing the city has in place (e.g. in high-risk settings like long-term care facilities or homeless shelters, or through employers).
"We are confident we are doing enough testing right now to monitor what's happening with COVID," she said. "We're especially thinking about variants. We've been looking at different facilities around Chicago, especially in some of the communities that have been hardest-hit, to say if there are sample collections there, can those be submitted to our public health lab capacity that can do some of that looking for variants, too."
The city's website for free COVID-19 testing is chicagocovidtesting.com; more information is available at chi.gov/covidtesting.
The city's website for vaccine information is chicago.gov/covidvax. The city's online platform for vaccine scheduling is zocdoc.com/vaccine. City operators are available at 312-746-4835 to handle any questions regarding the vaccine.
The Protect Chicago at Home program is now available for all Chicagoans, with appointments also for booking at 312-746-4835 or chicago.gov/athome. Participants will receive $50 gift cards.
Howard Brown Health is offering the COVID-19 vaccine to everyone aged 16 and older, with sign-up at 872-269-3600. Katsaros Pharmacy, 1521 E. 53rd St., is offering appointments online at katsarospharmacy.com for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Friend Health is scheduling vaccine appointments at all three of its South Side locations at friendhealth.as.me for the Moderna vaccine.
UChicago Medicine is also now vaccinating everyone, regardless of patient status. The scheduling number is 1-888-824-0200.
The Cook County government is offering sign-up for vaccines at vaccine.cookcountyil.gov.
