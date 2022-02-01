Hyde Park, Chicago and the United States are continuing out of the omicron surge, with local COVID-19 case rates at a lower level from the peak than the national level. At the University of Chicago Medical Center (UCMC), the number of coronavirus patients last Thursday, 130, was almost half that of the 257 at the hospital on Jan. 5.
Nevertheless, Dr. Allison Arwady, Chicago's public health commissioner, noted at a Jan. 25 press conference that the rest of the country remains on the city's travel advisory (unvaccinated people should be tested for COVID-19 before leaving Illinois and after returning and then quarantine for five days), and she noted that the number of citywide cases then, 1,468 on a seven-day rolling average, remains "very high." (At the omicron surge's peak, there were more than 10,000 COVID-19 cases a day.)
Arwady emphasized the usefulness of vaccination in spite of rampant breakthrough COVID-19 infections during omicron's surge. Vaccinated and boosted Chicagoans are nonetheless half as likely to be diagnosed with COVID-19 as unvaccinated Chicagoans.
"There is nothing else that cuts your risk of COVID in half," she said. "More importantly, when we're all thinking about 'what is this going to look like to live with COVID,' it's about can we turn COVID into a disease that doesn't cause severe illness, that doesn't turn people into the hospital, or kill them. And that is where the vaccines have truly shown their most-important benefit."
As of last week, more Chicagoans were being still being admitted to hospitals with COVID-19 than at any point since May 2020, and more Chicagoans were hospitalized with COVID-19 than at any point in the pandemic so far. At the height of the first surge of COVID-19 in April 2020, the UCMC had around 140 coronavirus patients.
If infected during the omicron surge, vaccinated Chicagoans are five times less likely to be hospitalized than unvaccinated Chicagoans, and from October, vaccinated Chicagoans who have gotten COVID-19 are five times less likely to have died from the disease than unvaccinated, infected Chicagoans.
Whether unvaccinated or vaccinated, those who are at higher risk of severe COVID-19 outcomes should immediately contact their doctors if they get the disease so, as Arwady said, they can get time-sensitive treatments like monoclonal antibodies, intravenous Remdesivir and two new oral pills by Merck and Pfizer.
Arwady noted that a so-called "stealth variant" of omicron, alarm about which is spreading on social media, is just a sub-type of omicron, one that has not been named a variant of interest. (The World Health Organization grades COVID-19 variants by severity: delta and omicron, which caused disastrous waves because of their higher contagiousness, are "variants of concern." The higher grade, which has not been applied yet, is "variant of high consequence," which could be a variant that existing vaccines offer no protection against.)
It has not been identified in Chicago, and Arwady said she would update the public "if there's anything to be interested or concerned about."
Arwady said the city's proof-of-vaccination requirement for higher risk settings like restaurants, bars and gyms is not indefinite and will go away as cases continue trending down, but she said it will not go away this week.
Case rates continued their decline on the mid-South Side from Jan. 23-29, down to nearly their rates before the omicron variant became the dominant COVID-19 strain in the city. Nevertheless, 16 people died from the disease.
- In 60653, covering North Kenwood and Oakland, 109 people tested positive for COVID-19 out of 2,829 tests — a 5% positivity — down from 213 the week before, and one person died, the same as the week before. The number of tests performed dropped 4%. Out of eligible residents (5 years old and older), 58.2% are fully vaccinated as of Jan. 26, up 0.5% from the week before, which is "medium" on the CDPH Vulnerability Index.
- In 60615, covering northern Hyde Park, southern Kenwood and northern Washington Park, 115 people tested positive out of 3,405 tests — a 4.8% positivity — down from 272, and three people died, up from one the week before. The number of tests decreased 13%. Out of eligible residents, 71.9% are fully vaccinated, up 0.3%, "low" on the Vulnerability Index.
- In 60637, covering southern Hyde Park, southern Washington Park and Woodlawn, 157 people tested positive out of 6,372 tests — an 3% positivity — down from 318, and six people died, up from two the week before. The number of tests increased 18%. Out of eligible residents, 56.6% are fully vaccinated, up 0.6%, medium on the Vulnerability Index.
- In 60649, South Shore, 111 people tested positive out of 3,509 tests — a 4.2% positivity — down from 305, and six people died, down from seven the week before. The number of tests performed dropped 10%. Out of eligible residents, 50.7% are fully vaccinated, up 0.5%, medium on the Vulnerability Index.
Citywide, 70.9% of Chicagoans 5 years old and older are fully vaccinated.
The federal government's website for the distribution of four free rapid at-home COVID-19 tests, covidtests.gov. The Illinois Department of Public Health has a list of testing locations online at dph.illinois.gov/covid19/testing.html. The city's website for COVID-19 testing information is chi.gov/covidtesting.
The city's website for vaccine information is chicago.gov/covidvax. The federal government’s vaccine information website is vaccines.gov. City operators are available at 312-746-4835 to handle any questions regarding the vaccine.
Up to 10 people at once can be vaccinated or boosted at their homes by appointment through the Protect Chicago at Home program; hours are weekdays, 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Anyone who gets vaccinated (both the Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are available) will receive $100 Visa gift cards, which can be used anywhere Visa is accepted. More information is at 312-746-4835 or chicago.gov/athome.
Neighborhood pharmacies, including Katsaros Pharmacy, 1521 E. 53rd St., Walgreens (1-800-925-4733) and CVS (1-800-679-9691) are offering the vaccine by appointment and on a walk-in basis. Appointments at Katsaros are available online at katsarospharmacy.com.
Howard Brown Health is offering the Pfizer vaccine and testing at its Hyde Park clinic, 1525 E. 55th St., with sign up at 773-388-1600. UChicago Medicine is vaccinating everyone, adults and children, regardless of patient status. The scheduling number is 1-888-824-0200 for adults and 773-834-8221 for children.
The Cook County government is offering sign-up for vaccines at vaccine.cookcountyil.gov.
