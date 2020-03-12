The Court Theatre has canceled its scheduled production of "The Lady and the Sea" and postponed performances of "An Iliad," citing concern that patrons could contract the coronavirus.
"At a time of division, bifurcated attention and growing anxiety, theatre’s power to create community out of both artists and strangers has a powerful role to play," wrote artistic director Charles Newell and executive director Angel Ysaguirre in a statement. "And yet, that same communal power represents a double-edged sword for any organization striving to prioritize the health, security, and safety of all those who touch its work."
While the one-month run of "The Lady and the Sea" has been cancelled, production of "An Iliad," a joint production with the Oriental Institute, 1155 E. 58th St., will be rescheduled for the summer. The status of "The Gospel at Colonus," set to begin previews in May, is unclear.
"At this time, we believe it’s prudent to postpone making a decision," Newell and Ysaguirre wrote. "We will continue to monitor how things develop and make a further announcement later, should it be necessary."
Artists who worked on "An Iliad" and "The Lady from the Sea" will be paid through the originally scheduled ends of both productions.
As did the Gilbert & Sullivan Opera Company when it announced the closing of "The Pirates of Penzance," the directors asked ticket-holders to consider changing their purchases to a donation. People also can request the value of their tickets be credited towards a subscription to the next season.
"With so many unknowns about the lasting effects of this pandemic, these sorts of efforts will bolster Court Theatre and our potential to continue sharing classic stories with you in the future," wrote Newell and Ysaguirre.
The Court Theatre's box office, 5535 S. Ellis Ave., can be reached at 773-753-4472.
