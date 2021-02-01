County officials made the case last Thursday for the South Cook Fair Transit pilot, which they say will increase transit accessibility for many low-income residents in Chicago and the suburbs.
Through the pilot program, which began in early January and will run for three years, riders on the Metra Electric and Rock Island lines, as well as certain Pace bus routes, will pay the reduced fare rate normally available to seniors and K-12 students. (For residents in Hyde Park, Kenwood and Woodlawn, that means the price will be $2 if they’re traveling within the city.)
The pilot covers south Cook County and north Will County. Speaking at a meeting of the Hyde Park-Kenwood Community Conference on Jan. 28, Sis Killen, assistant superintendent of the Cook County Department of Transportation and Highways, said that the pilot area was identified because of findings from the South Cook County Mobility Study completed in the spring of 2019.
The study found that many of the areas of south Cook County where residents are most dependent on public transportation — because fewer people own cars, for example — have the least access to transit. (South Cook also makes up 69% of the overall population loss in the county since 2000, according to the study.)
"What we found is that reduced fares really drove tremendous ridership growth on Metra in South Cook, and we found that to be the biggest driver in the delta of those who would be using transit,” said Killen. “We also saw that optimizing service frequency and bringing near-CTA levels of service for the Metra Electric line had a very, very positive impact.
“We also recognize transportation access has been really complicated for decades,” she continued. “This is economic disinvestment that has occurred in communities.”
Though ridership across the pilot area has declined since 2002, particularly in the wake of the Great Recession, Killen said that it has remained mostly steady in Hyde Park itself. “We can say that that’s a good thing compared to other lines that have experienced decline. But when we talk about wanting to grow transit ridership and provide additional opportunities, we find that we’re not achieving the goal and maximizing the use of this very valuable asset.”
Of course, that’s not taking into account the fact that ridership has cratered due to the pandemic. A WBEZ report from December found that Metra expected to start the year with less than a fifth of its regular ridership; Killen confirmed that at Thursday’s meeting, saying that the number of trips continues to be down by about 90%. But she also said that many people in the pilot area are essential workers who still rely on public transit to get to their jobs.
“By providing relief to the existing riders, that is where we’re going to receive the benefit of the reduced fare, helping them in these trying economic times when most households are struggling even more than they had done before,” she said. “What we recognize is that the launch of this pilot right now, in the midst of COVID, is really a recovery strategy.”
In response to a question from an audience member about COVID protocols on Metra, Michael Gillis, director of communications for the agency, said that less than half a percent of riders are maskless when employees conduct counts on their trains. (Similar to the CTA, conductors are discouraged from confronting people who aren’t wearing masks.)
Gillis also said that renovations to stations along the Metra Electric line — including $9 million in infrastructure repairs to the 59th Street Station — is scheduled to start toward the end of 2022.
