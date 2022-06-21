Six months after his office released assessment values to properties in Hyde Park Township, Cook County Assessor Fritz Kaegi has received and processed appeals, the Cook County Board of Review has the certified numbers, and the City of Chicago’s total Assessed Value (AV) has grown by 31%.
The reassessment of the city’s nearly 900,000 homes, stores, offices and other buildings found that residential growth was outpaced by all other property classes.
"The big takeaway is that homeowners' share of the burden is down 9 percentage points," Kaegi said in an interview. "In a city that collects somewhere from $7.25 and $7.5 billion a year, 9 percentage points of that is more than $600 million a year that will stay with homeowners.”
If assessed value has gone up more than 31%, property-owners should expect to have a higher property tax bill; lower than 31%, and the property tax bill will be flat or a little lower.
Most Chicago neighborhoods are seeing a lower share of the burden as well, including many South Side neighborhoods. Neither Hyde Park, Kenwood, Woodlawn nor Washington Park are seeing any change from 2018 to 2021.
"That would mean as a whole that the same amount of money stays in the neighborhood, but generally if you break it down between homeowners and businesses, homeowners will be keeping more money," Kaegi said. "Commercial construction has increased since 2018, so there's some new construction, but then overall commercial is paying more of its share of the burden."
While commercial properties' assessed values has been increasing across Chicago, due to their previous underassessment, those values in Hyde Park and Kenwood have only gone up nominally compared with seriously under-assessed downtown properties.
The number of appeals has gone down 28% since the last round of local reassessing — Kaegi noted that it's his office's third-straight year of lower appeals. He thinks that's a consequence of residential assessments being up less in Hyde Park Township than in other areas and that his office's assessments "are getting to be more on the mark; if they were really off, you'd see appeals up, rather than down."
Kaegi's office assesses residential properties by taking property transactions and other factors into a model to try to replicate market behavior. With commercial properties, they try to estimate the annual rental income, through rents, vacancy rates, etc., and then they put a multiple on the property for what the market is. The office has posted its model data online.
Before Kaegi took office in 2018, a large number of the smaller commercial properties' assessments were not changing year over year — they just started high, and it was up to property-owners to appeal, per "The Tax Divide," a joint 2018 exposé between the Tribune and ProPublica.
Should voters give him another four years in office, Kaegi said he wants to make assessments more fair: "We think there's work to be done, especially at the top end of the spectrum with the big buildings — getting better data to ensure that they're paying their fair share."
Getting better data on small businesses and commercial corridors will help — he noted the difficulty in assessing with the third-party data the differences between 43rd, 53rd and 63rd streets.
"These are very different commercial corridors, but the data that we get from third parties doesn't show that difference," Kaegi said. "At best, it'll only break out of the South Side. So it's very important that we have granular metrics of things like vacancy and rent, and we're going to be putting a lot of resources into the field work that we do to collect this data, to be working with local chambers (of commerce) so that they can bring forth their own data to show what vacancy rates are and how they're different on different quarters. That'll make assessments more fair for the small businesses."
And a bipartisan group of 14 other assessors from the biggest counties in the United States are, from President Joe Biden's administration — Erika C. Poethig, White House special advisor for housing and urban affairs, is, like Kaegi, a native Hyde Parker and Kenwood Academy graduate — seeking access to the federal mortgage database, the Uniform Appraisal Database.
"It'll give us information about condition and quality inside homes," Kaegi said. "There's a 1-through-6 rating that's used by every mortgage that's guaranteed by the federal government, and that'll help us make sure that we're not over-assessing homes at the bottom-end of the spectrum: the ones that have not had renovations, that have quality issues. We'll help to make sure that they're not over-assessed; we think that could have real benefits on the South Side, especially to help us see the difference between low-end homes versus the ones that are newly constructed."
There is also Springfield-passed legislation that Kaegi supported that will make it easier for people to get exemptions. Senior exemptions are now automatically re-certified. Verified income levels through participation in state programs is now evidence for people to qualify for the assessor's "senior freeze" or other means-tested exemption. Illinoisans who have certified disabilities with the secretary of state will also not need to file for exemptions with Kaegi's office.
"This is streamlining an exemption process, which is very important," he said. "We think that it's a shame that 30% of people don't have their homeowner's exemption, and we want to make sure that more people are getting it, especially in these times of rising prices, and we want to further that process."
Kaegi also got an omnibus affordable housing bill passed in 2021 that incentivizes the construction of affordable rental housing tied to people's incomes rather than market rates by giving an assessment reduction to renovated or new buildings.
"If you have 30% of your units tied to income rather than market rates, that's significant, and we think that's going to really incentivize the construction of affordable housing," he said. "That will also help maintain affordable housing in neighborhoods that are feeling that pressure."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.