In yet another sign that spring is upon us, Chicago officially kicked off its construction season on March 30, with seasonal workers having been brought back to work a month early. Several resurfacing projects are planned this year in and around Hyde Park-Kenwood:
- South Cottage Grove Avenue between 49th and 53rd streets and between 55th and 63rd streets
- East Hyde Park Boulevard between Woodlawn and Harper avenues
- Woodlawn between 61st and 63rd streets
- 60th between State Street and Cottage Grove Avenue
- 67th Street between Cregier Avenue and Shore Drive
Additional projects are planned on a few blocks of both Pershing Road and 53rd just east of the Dan Ryan Expressway as well as 73rd Street and Shore Drive in South Shore.
Additionally, Ald. Leslie Hairston is planning to use part of 5th Ward's menu money this year to resurface Blackstone Avenue between 53rd and 54th streets, 69th from Cregier to East End Drive, Greenwood Avenue from 53rd to 54th, Woodlawn from 69th to 71st streets, Blackstone Avenue from 53rd to 54th streets and the alleys behind 1325 E. Marquette Road and 817 Drexel Square.
"Green alleys" are going to be installed between 68th and 70th streets and Dorchester and Kenwood avenues and between 55th and 56th streets, Hyde Park Boulevard and Cornell Avenue.
Many city projects were completed in Hyde Park and Washington Park last year, including both lanes of the Midway Plaisance, Woodlawn and Stony Island avenues, Morgan and Rainey drives, and 55th Street — part of more than 160 miles of streets that were resurfaced citywide.
None of the planned projects have scheduled start dates yet. Dan Burke, chief engineer of the Chicago Department of Transportation (CDOT), said sidewalk wheelchair ramps at an intersection will be done first, followed by distressed curbs and gutters and then a regrinding of the streets' existing pavement. Utility structures are adjusted and a binder is laid down, then the roadway is resurfaced.
CDOT Commissioner Gia Biagi highlighted the coming Jackson Park mobility improvements, $175 million worth of investments in local roadways, streetscapes and five pedestrian underpasses.
"It's paving, it's lighting, it's all of the things," she said. "And frankly it's an example of how we're meeting the opportunity of supporting the work at the Obama Presidential Center but expanding it. That's a big footprint. It's not just about what we're doing with Obama, but it is about the neighborhood. That actually extends down Stony Island. It extends west to the expressway."
City Council approved the first two years of the five-year $3.7 billion Chicago Works Capital Plan — the city's first multi-year infrastructure plan in decades — in November 2020. The first two years contain $1.4 billion worth of investments, including the repair and replacement of roads, bridges, sidewalks, accessible crosswalk ramps, streetlights and traffic signals.
"Every single day across every single one of our 77 neighborhoods, residents and visitors alike rely on our infrastructure system to save their lives," said Mayor Lori Lightfoot at a press conference announcing the year's projects. "Not only does infrastructure provide them with the ability to get around the city by foot, by vehicle bus or by rail, but it also provides them to land good-paying construction jobs and to gain access to better and more modern city facilities."
"For far too long, our residents have been asking for their streets and sidewalks to be paved," she said. "Everywhere people see when we do the work that they expect of government: paving their streets, making their sidewalks safe, making sure their alleys are up to code. This is what makes people realize, yes, the hard work and sacrifice, the tax dollars that we pay, we're getting this back in the form of needed and essential infrastructure improvements."
The city passed its infrastructure plan and issued its own bonds before President Joe Biden took office and Congress passed the Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill. Lightfoot said she expects the city will get some of those infrastructure dollars on top of the money the city has raised. The federal money has been allocated to states and for specific projects, though there are discretionary grants that cities can bid for. Lightfoot said the state government is providing money for the city's infrastructure projects, too.
She said Senior Advisor to the President for Infrastructure Coordination Mitch Landrieu, the former New Orleans mayor, has told her that the Biden administration is trying to fund projects where "there is skin in the game already," — that is, if work is being done with local workers after community engagement and an equity and inclusion component.
"We're, I think, very well situated to make sure that we're able to take care of those dollars, because we didn't wait. We started the work ourselves, and we're going to have a good story to tell when we start competing for some of those grants," said Lightfoot.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.