Pending final approval from federal regulators, health care workers who treat coronavirus patients or work in places that put them at high risk for contracting COVID-19 will be the first to receive the vaccine, potentially starting the week of Dec. 14.
After frontline health care workers, residents and staff at long-term care facilities, emergency services workers and others in essential and critical industries, people at high risk for severe COVID-19 illness due to underlying medical conditions, and people aged 65 years and older will be prioritized next for the vaccine.
The Chicago Department of Public Health expects 23,000 initial doses of the vaccine and more each week after that. The goal is for all Chicago adults to be able to get vaccinated in 2021 at no cost to anyone. Vaccination providers will include doctors’ offices, retail pharmacies, hospitals and federally qualified health centers
The city has a new website available regarding updates on the vaccine, www.chicago.gov/COVIDvax.
Meanwhile, percent positivity is up citywide from Nov. 29 to Dec. 5 over the week before, to 11.5%, though the city's figures change as additional data comes in. The percent-positivity the week before was 10.1%
Over the past week, percent-positivities have decreased in three out of the four mid-South Side lakefront ZIP codes:
- In 60653, covering North Kenwood and Bronzeville, there were 121 confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported over Nov. 29 to Dec. 5, compared to 83 from Nov. 22-28, and no deaths, down from one the week before. There was a 9.7% positivity rate out of 1,248 tests performed, up from 6.2% the week before. The number of tests performed dropped 7%.
- In 60615, covering northern Hyde Park, southern Kenwood and northern Washington Park, there were 91 confirmed cases, down from 89 the week before, and two deaths, down from three the week before. There was a 4.5% positivity rate out of 2,032 tests, down from 4.6% the week before. The number of tests performed rose 6%.
- In 60637, covering southern Hyde Park, southern Washington Park and Woodlawn, there were 134 confirmed cases, down from 174 the week before, and no deaths, down from one the week before. There was a 4.5% positivity rate out of 2,995 tests, down from 5.6% the week before. The number of tests performed dropped 4%.
- In 60649, South Shore, there were 112 confirmed cases, the same as the week before, and no deaths, down from two the week before. There was a 7.6% positivity out of 1,478 tests, up from 8.5% the week before. The number of tests performed rose 12%.
The city’s figures are accurate as of Wednesday, Dec. 9, recorded at chi.gov/coviddash and change as additional past data comes in.
For Nov. 28 to Dec. 4, the University of Chicago reported no positive coronavirus cases out of 360 tests, down one positive case out of 2,425 tests over Nov. 21-27. All test results are reported to the city. In all, the university identified 34 new COVID-19 cases over the week — 16 students and 18 staff, faculty or other personnel — and 10 close contacts.
Since Sept. 18, there have been 427 total coronavirus cases at the U. of C.
As of Dec. 9, there are 81 patients with COVID-19 at the University of Chicago Medical Center, down from 108 on Dec. 2. At the height of the first surge, in April, there were 140.
The city's website for free COVID-19 testing is chicagocovidtesting.com; more information is available at chi.gov/covidtesting. Testing is available in Hyde Park, Kenwood and Woodlawn at:
- Howard Brown Health, 1525 E. 55th St., www.howardbrown.org/service/covid-19-services, 773-388-1600
- Friend Health Cottage Grove, 800 E. 55th St., and Friend Health Woodlawn, 1522 E. 63rd., www.friendfhc.org/covid.html, 773-702-0660 (appointments recommended)
- The University of Chicago Medical Center, www.uchicagomedicine.org/covid-testing, 773-702-2800 (appointments required, and patients must by symptomatic)
- Komed Holman Health Center, 4259 S. Berkeley Ave., www.nearnorthhealth.org/covid-19, 773-268-7600.
