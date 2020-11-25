Numbers are trending in the right direction citywide as well as in and around Hyde Park, but officials are still asking people to stay home for the holiday to stop the spread of COVID-19.
"Let me put this as bluntly as I can: we are extremely concerned about Thanksgiving weekend becoming a superspreader event," Mayor Lori Lightfoot said on Wednesday. "We need to double-down on our precautions in order to prevent a continued rise in cases, hospitalizations and, unfortunately, deaths — all of which we continue to see an uptick in.
"I'm urging you not to engage in your normal Thanksgiving plans, to keep it limited to your immediate household," she continued. "While we have seen encouraging signs in our COVID-19 positivity rate, levels are still in the double digits and dangerously high."
Chicago Public Health Commissioner Allison Arwady pointed out that Canada experienced a massive surge of COVID-19 cases after their Thanksgiving holiday in October, even though rates were much lower then than U.S. rates are now, and said it is not too late to cancel plans today.
"Anything that we can do as a city to limit this risk here is a win for you, your family and Chicago," Arwady said.
Estimates are that between 110,000-160,000 Chicagoans, or one in 17, have active, infectious COVID-19 now. This is a decline from last week, when one in 15 were believed to have the disease, but Arwady was emphatic that it is not safe to gather now and that everyone needs to stay home unless they are going to work, school or out for essential reasons.
Nearly 2,000 Chicagoans a day are being diagnosed with COVID-19 — six times the rate in September and 10 times the rate in June. Test positivity is slightly improving but "highly concerning," Arwady said. Nearly 100 Chicagoans are dying every week.
"Everywhere in the city — every ZIP Code, every race, ethnicity — is part of this surge, and we need every part of the city to be part of bending the curve," she said. "Even if this surge was done right now, we would not expect our deaths to peak for several weeks."
There is a slight decrease in positives in each of the ZIP codes covering Hyde Park and Kenwood, though a marginal increase in South Shore. Positives in all of those neighborhoods plus Bronzeville, Washington Park and Woodlawn, however, are now in the single digits:
- In 60653, covering North Kenwood and Bronzeville, there were 107 confirmed cases of COVID-19, compared to 152 from Nov. 15-21, and no deaths, the same as the week before. There was an 8.3% positivity rate out of 1,293 tests performed, down from 11% the week before.
- In 60615, covering northern Hyde Park, southern Kenwood and northern Washington Park, there were 103 confirmed cases, down from 135 the week before, and no deaths, the same as the week before. There was a 3.7% positivity rate out of 2,801 tests, down from 5% the week before.
- In 60637, covering southern Hyde Park, southern Washington Park and Woodlawn, there were 142 confirmed cases, down from 186 the week before, and one death, the same as the week before. There was a 2.7% positivity rate out of 5,179 tests, down from 3.5% the week before.
- In 60649, South Shore, there were 126 confirmed cases, down from 170 the week before, and two deaths, up from one the week before. There was a 8.7% positivity out of 1,450 tests, up from 8.9% the week before.
The city’s figures, available at chi.gov/coviddash, change as additional past data comes in.
For Nov. 13-19, the University of Chicago reported six positive coronavirus cases out of 2,205 total tests, all of which are reported to the city.
As of Nov. 25, there are 108 patients with COVID-19 at the University of Chicago Medical Center. On Nov. 19, there were 90; at the height of the first surge, in April, there were 140.
The city's website for free COVID-19 testing is chicagocovidtesting.com; more information is available at chi.gov/covidtesting. Testing is available in Hyde Park, Kenwood and Woodlawn at:
- Howard Brown Health, 1525 E. 55th St., www.howardbrown.org/service/covid-19-services, 773-388-1600
- Friend Health Cottage Grove, 800 E. 55th St., and Friend Health Woodlawn, 1522 E. 63rd., www.friendfhc.org/covid.html, 773-702-0660 (appointments recommended)
- The University of Chicago Medical Center, www.uchicagomedicine.org/covid-testing, 773-702-2800 (appointments required, and patients must by symptomatic)
- Komed Holman Health Center, 4259 S. Berkeley Ave., www.nearnorthhealth.org/covid-19, 773-268-7600
Lightfoot reminded Chicagoans that the city's stay-at-home advisory remains in place (at least though the middle of December), and residents are not to leave their homes unless they are working, going to school, buying food or groceries, going to the doctor or doing other absolutely essential things.
Furthermore, Chicagoans should not allow visitors into their homes unless they are essential, like home health care or educational workers.
The mayor observed that 2020, "to put it mildly, has been an extraordinarily stressful and traumatic year," and she noted that stress increases around the holiday season. She said calls to the Illinois Domestic Violence Helpline, 1-877-863-6339, have dramatically increased since the beginning of the pandemic, and said the city must solve domestic and community violence together through funding and policymaking.
In the meantime, she urged victims to call 9-1-1 or 3-1-1 for city assistance in forming a safety plan.
As of Tuesday, the state’s rolling seven-day average COVID-19 case positivity rate decreased by a half point Tuesday to 10.4% as hospitalizations continued to show signs of leveling, but Gov. JB Pritzker warned during his Nov. 24 COVID-19 briefing that Thanksgiving could counteract the trend of apparent leveling.
“I want to remind everyone that our hospitals are still under siege by this latest upswing of COVID cases,” he said. “And with the latest mitigations not expected to show up in the numbers for at least another week or 10 days, Thanksgiving this year needs to be different.”
Illinois Department of Public Health Director Ngozi Ezike encouraged Illinoisans to see their families virtually, rather than meeting in person. She said she was “cautiously optimistic” about the leveling hospitalization numbers, but she noted caution is still needed.
Furthermore, Ezike said that the impact goes beyond those suffering from the virus.
“Even if you haven't been directly touched by loss related to COVID-19, even if you are among the almost 12 million who have not been diagnosed with infection, there is still a heavy mental impact that is taking a toll on you; it's taking a toll on all of us,” she said, adding that the stress of job losses and loneliness of social distancing can be difficult to handle.
“Any or all of these things can cause short-term, and maybe even long-term mental health difficulties,” she said, noting that many are “suffering in silence, she said. "Please don't underestimate how far a smile or a kind word can go, or an offer to pick up carryout from a restaurant and leave it on someone's doorstep, or simply provide an ear to listen to someone talk about their day or their frustrations."
Ezike urged those suffering from depression to utilize Illinois’ free emotional support text line to contact mental health professionals by texting “talk” to 552020 or “hablar” to the same number for Spanish speakers.
Vaccines coming — but slowly
Despite quite promising news about incoming vaccines, which are likely to begin to be available next month, the first shipment of COVID-19 vaccines to Illinois may be one-fifth of what officials had originally been told to expect — 80,000 out of an initially expected 400,000.
“We know that even if everything goes through smoothly in the next couple of weeks and the vaccine is shipped, there won’t be many doses,” Ezike said. “I know I had originally quoted 400,000 doses because that’s what we’ve been told. That number has already been downgraded to something like 80,000. Again, all of these numbers are constantly in flux and so we are staying very nimble in order to adjust. As the feds give us more information, we adjust and tweak our plans.”
Last week, Pfizer and BioNTech announced they had submitted an application for two vaccines the companies are developing jointly, and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said it would put those applications on a fast track for approval, which means a limited number of doses could be publicly available by the end of December. Moderna Inc. has also said it is developing a vaccine that has shown promising results in clinical trials.
Ezike said the first people in line to receive the vaccines will be frontline hospital workers who treat COVID-19 patients and other first responders.
Lightfoot, on Wednesday, said the positive news about the vaccines is "incredible" but cautioned that widespread community distribution is still months away. Who gets a vaccine and when will be decided by federal rules, but she said the city has been preparing for the eventuality — from large centralized sites like the City Colleges to mobile sites to high-traffic community sites, all operating with a fluid timeline — since the pandemic began.
At any rate, the city is expecting the first batch of vaccines before the end of the year; Arwady said maybe as early as mid-December. They would first go to frontline, high-risk health care workers and first-responders who are treating COVID-19 patients themselves. After that group would come high-risk individuals, like people with underlying health conditions, pharmacy workers, older adults in congregant settings and other health care workers.
Lightfoot said supply will increase over time, and the city expects all adults to get vaccinated at some point in 2021. In the meantime, Arwady said the Department of Public Health's ultra-cold storage capacity has been built up, as are local hospitals, and she said every hospital in Chicago will receive vaccines for highest-risk workers.
While data shows that COVID-19 may confer long-lasting immunity from the coronavirus, Arwady said the city will offer and recommend the vaccine to people who have recovered from the disease, calling it "a more measured way to know that we have immunity in a way that hopefully will last" and human immune systems "notoriously fickle."
"I know that this is been a hard year. This is going to be a hard winter. But I have every confidence, based on what we've seen so far, that 2021 is going to be a combination of rolling out a vaccine over months and pairing that with the things we already know work to protect against COVID," she said.
"I know here in Chicago we can do this. We've already shown we can. We've got some early signs of progress right now. If we can hold that through Thanksgiving, through the early winter here, we'll start being able to pair that with vaccine, and we'll start being able to have much more much hopeful updates on progress."
Plans for first-round vaccinations continue at the U. of C. Medical Center (UCMC), where ultra-cold storage capacity has been increased.
A Nov. 23 email from Halina Brukner, Dean for Medical Education, called for 30-50 medical student volunteer vaccinators to administer the vaccine to health care workers alongside other clinicians at on-campus sites. For the first round of vaccinations, health care workers employed by the UCMC will be eligible, alongside students who sign up to vaccinate. All other students will be prioritized for subsequent shipments of the vaccine.
Jerry Nowicki and Peter Hancock of Capitol News Illinois reported from Springfield. CNI is a nonprofit, nonpartisan news service covering state government funded primarily by the Illinois Press Foundation and the Robert R. McCormick Foundation. The Herald is a member of the Illinois Press Association.
