Local schools are operating under public health guidelines, cancelling students trips and upping cleaning protocols in response to the coronavirus outbreak.
The annual eighth grade trip to Washington, D.C., from Bret Harte Elementary School, 1556 E. 56th St., has been cancelled.
"I just don't feel comfortable right now," said Principal Charlie Bright at a Tuesday Local School Council meeting. He also expects attendance to decline this month because of the coronavirus.
Additional shipments of hand sanitizer and wipes have yet to arrive from Chicago Public Schools, though Bright said the school currently has enough supplies to meet its sanitary needs.
Eighth graders at the Ancona School, 4770 S. Dorchester Ave., will not be going to Mexico this year, said spokeswoman Kira Dault. Teachers are working to develop online learning curricula.
Sanitation protocols have been increased: all teachers have sanitizing spray and are disinfecting their surfaces at the end of each day. Facilities staff are focused on cleaning high-touch surfaces like handrails and doorknobs, and the school is currently not worried about supplies.
Communication with families has increased. Staff are encouraged to remain home if they feel ill. "We are taking into consideration all of these public health guidelines and trying to make rational decisions," Dault said. "We're preparing, but we're also hoping for the best in all this."
Principal Karen Calloway of Kenwood Academy, 5015 S. Blackstone Ave., said the school front-loaded supplies and has sufficient disinfectant and sanitizer. Teachers are doing additional cleanings and encouraging students to wash their hands.
The Chicago Department of Public Health has established guidelines for city educational institutions: sick students and employees should stay home; if in school, sick people should be separated from the rest of the population and sent home immediately. Cough and sneeze etiquette and hand hygiene should be emphasized, and routine environmental cleaning should be performed.
In the event of an outbreak in Chicago, institutions should be updating emergency operations plans, the department said.
On March 10, Chicago Public Schools CEO wrote to district parents, families and staff, urging them to act with kindness and respect: "As a district, we must create an environment that empowers people to come forward and report if they’re ill."
CPS is also developing a plan of action should anyone at any school be diagnosed with COVID-19, Jackson wrote.
The Herald is updating a running log with information from area schools, businesses, institutions and the University of Chicago and has reached out to other neighborhood schools for updates about preparation efforts and emergency operations plans.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.