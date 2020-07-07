The city has opened cooling resources in Kenwood through Friday as the heat wave is expected to bring hot, humid weather for the rest of the work week.
The King Center in North Kenwood, 4314 S. Cottage Grove Ave., is the nearest Department of Family and Support Services cooling center to Hyde Park and will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. through July 10.
The department has introduced measures to protect visitors from the coronavirus, namely deep cleaning and disinfecting protocols and reconfiguring the cooling areas to enable them to stay six feet apart. Face coverings are required.
The Blackstone Branch of the Chicago Public Library (CPL), 4904 S. Lake Park Ave., is open for cooling, as is the Chicago Park District's splash pad at Kenwood Community Park, 1330 E. 50th St.
Municipal departments are conducting wellness checks on at-risk Chicagoans; residents can arrange them by visiting 311.chicago.gov or calling 3-1-1. If someone is suffering from heat stroke, with extremely high body temperatures, dizziness, nausea, headache, rapid and strong pulse, and red, hot and dry skin, call 9-1-1 immediately, move the person to a cool place and cover with water.
"Through this coordinated, collaborative and comprehensive citywide response, our departments and agencies are working around the clock this week to ensure that resources are readily accessible for every Chicagoan,” said Mayor Lori Lightfoot in a statement. “Our city services are only as strong as the residents of this city, which why we need everyone to do their part and look out for each other. If any resident is in need of help or knows someone who needs relief from the extreme heat, please don’t think twice about calling 3-1-1.”
Resources in Woodlawn include CPL's Coleman Branch, 731 E. 63rd St., and the Beehive Park spray pool, 6156 S. Dorchester Ave. In Washington Park, the CPL Hall Branch, 4801 S. Michigan Ave., and the 2nd District's police station, 5101 S. Wentworth Ave., are open.
Lakefront beaches remain closed; Block Club reports that Lightfoot said Monday that they will not open "any time soon" because of concerns about social distancing.
More information and updates are available on the Office of Emergency Management and Communications' website, chicago.gov/oemc, or on Twitter, @ChicagoOEMC. Residents can sign up for free emergency alerts at www.NotifytChicago.org.
The National Weather Service is forecasting highs in the upper 80s through Friday before a cool down in over the weekend. Chicago has been under an ongoing air quality alert for the past six days.
