The Cook County Health Woodlawn and Near South clinics closed Friday, with staff working at the Sengstacke Health Center at Provident Hospital and patients referred there for care.
The move was announced months ago, as the county government dealt with a large budget shortfall, and proceeded despite vocal protests from the National Nurses Organizing Committee/National Nurses United union.
"This move will allow patients to see their current doctor and receive more services in one convenient location with access to more clinical services, diagnostic testing and procedures as well as ample parking," wrote Cook County Health spokeswoman Deborah Song in an email.
"This equitable approach significantly enhances outpatient care and access on the South Side of Chicago. Patients will have access to a new Lifestyle Center, a series of new wraparound services for patients with diabetes and other chronic diseases which disproportionately affects the Black community, a new, state-of-the-art dialysis center, a new ambulatory center with expanded surgical services, and state-of-the-art imaging services which will include CT scans, MRIs and upgraded radiology rooms."
Song noted the multimillion-dollar investments Cook County Health is putting in Provident, 500 E. 51st St., over the next fiscal year, including a new colon cancer screening program and a "full portfolio of robust outpatient services."
Fewer than 10 union layoffs were expected as of the end of November.
At the Woodlawn, 6337 S. Woodlawn Ave., and Near South, 3525 S Michigan Ave., health centers on Friday, workers carted out equipment, as a few medical staffers looked on.
Beshantelle Childs, a medical assistant who worked triaging patients with doctors, giving shots and otherwise providing patient care at the Near South clinic for a year and four months, said she was happy to still have a job. She will begin working at Cook County Health's Englewood Health Center, 1135 W. 69th St., and looks forward to working nearer to where her mother lives.
"I'm just a little sad, because I'm so close with the patients," she said. "A lot of the patients have been here for a very long time. That was pretty much my concern, just the patient care and where they were going to go. I've got big concerns about how far they've got to travel now, especially with Mercy closing.
Nevertheless, Childs said many of the patients were happy to be able to follow their care providers to Provident, as Washington Park is not too far from Bronzeville. "That was a good thing," she said, adding that the patients all said they have transportation to the expanded clinic. "At least they have somewhere to still go that's not too far."
"I'll miss my coworkers," she said. "That's the sad part. I've been getting to know them, and a lot of us are splitting up."
