The Circuit Court of Cook County extended the countywide foreclosure moratorium until Aug. 22.
According to an earlier order amended on Wednesday by Chief Justice Timothy C. Evans, judgments in foreclosure cases, as well as evictions arising from foreclosures, are stayed, though some motions in those cases may still be litigated.
Evans’s order comes after an extension of the residential eviction moratorium from Gov. J.B. Pritzker last week. The ban on evictions will also be in effect until August 22.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.