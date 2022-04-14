With organizational aid from the Chicago Audubon Society, a group of community members is raising money to put in a hummingbird garden around the southeastern shore of the lagoon in Washington Park.
They are halfway to their $3,000 goal and hope to begin planting cardinal flower, wild columbine, jewelweed and other plants this summer.
Peter Cassel, a 20-year Hyde Park resident, moved onto 60th Street a year ago. His new home looks directly onto Washington Park, near the planned site of the hummingbird garden.
"It is a vital and active part of the park that's been used for decades," he said, noting the playground, the regulars who hang out year-round at the park benches and passing-by birders, runners and dog-walkers.
He wanted to make it better. He reached out to the Chicago Park District, who referred him to the local Audubon Society President Judy Pollock. A year ago, she gathered the informal birding groups that meet in Washington Park alongside the science teachers at Fiske Elementary, 6020 S. Langley Ave., with whom the organization has a partnership, and they discussed if there was a way to make birds more accessible to the public on the southern end of the park.
"That group very quickly came up with a hummingbird garden," Cassel said. "The simple idea there is that hummingbirds like flowers and pollen. And if you plant the kind of flowers that hummingbirds like, hummingbirds will come there."
The Park District knew exactly the plants that should be planted, the location along the lagoon and the $6,000 price. The planning group raised $3,000 with the help of a matching donor, and they are attempting to raise the rest online by next month at secure.acceptiva.com/?cst=2MdXQx. Once the money is raised, the Park District will plant the garden.
Washington Park became more popular with birders since the pandemic began and the Park District closed all the lakefront parks. Birds migrate all across Illinois and the Midwest during the spring, and they need to land somewhere when the sun comes up. Those that were flying over Lake Michigan roost along the lakefront, so many concentrate there; many Chicago birders go to the lakefront parks for that reason.
“When those parks were closed, all the birders had to go some place," Pollock said. "It's like, April and May are the huge migration months, so where were they going to go and find birds? Birding's safe: it's outdoors. So people went to Washington Park. And for a while, Washington Park had the most bird species sighted in the state, for 2020."
Washington Park has long been popular with birders. Pollock said the Park District does a good job doing landscaping for birds around the big interior parks' lagoons. "The Park District really understands what kind of habitat these birds need," she said. "They need a variety of species, so that there are things blooming all throughout the season, producing nectar, fruit and seeds. You also need varied structure: shrubs, wildflowers, understory trees, canopy trees."
Washington Park has good habitat for migratory birds. Because of its lagoons, it also has good habitat for water birds like geese and ducks, which attract people who aren't birders but enjoy looking at nature.
Birds are dying at an alarming rate, whether from epidemics in the Midwest and on the East Coast or from starvation caused by climate change in the Southwest. Pollock said that the number of migratory birds coming through Chicago is declining at an annual rate of 5%.
She noted hummingbirds' "entrancing" quality — people are attached to the tiny, needle-beaked and brilliantly colored family — and said they are not on the list of birds whose numbers are rapidly declining. (They do die because of window strikes pretty frequently, she said.)
"I think the hummingbird is really more of an ambassador to get people thinking of the fact that there's all kinds of interesting birds using Chicago. Like, unless you really are looking around up into the trees, you're not going to see warblers, even though they're everywhere," Pollock said. "You pretty much would have to stuff cotton into your ears to not hear them, but the reality is that people don't hear them. There's a certain level of denial that goes on; I think there's a certain level of denial that goes on related to birds and bird habitat, because we really don't want to admit how much we're messing up their habitat."
"I think that anything that can break through that level of denial and get people that know we share the earth with a bunch of really amazing creatures is good," she said. "It's just sort of an easy way in for people to realize that we're surrounded by nature in the city. There's all kinds of birds using this habitat along with people. And I think the more that we can get people to realize that, the better chance these birds have of surviving."
Block Club first reported news of the planned garden.
