The Hyde Park Community Art Fair, held annually in Bixler Park, will not take place this year, organizers announced.
21st Century Artisans, the group that puts on the fair, said in a statement to the Herald that the city will not issue permits for the first full weekend in June, when the event usually takes place.
"While we regret this city decision, we want everyone, artists and visitors, involved. Staying safe is so important for everyone's well-being," the group said.
The fair is scheduled to return on June 4 and 5, 2022. Visit hydeparkcommunityartfair.org for more information.
