“I am a proud member of the Black Leaders Building Together Coalition and the Chicago Health Equity Coalition that have come together to make sure that safety-net hospitals in the City of Chicago receive the support they need to thrive and that we actually achieve health care equity in the City of Chicago,” said Jitu Brown, national director of the Journey for Justice Alliance and former education organizer of the Kenwood Oakland Community Organization (KOCO)during a Wednesday afternoon press conference on 26th St. nearMercy Hospital.