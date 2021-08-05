Local Cook County Commissioner Bill Lowry (D-3rd) will have a resource fair and beach party tomorrow, Aug. 6, from 5-10 p.m. at Pier 31, 3101 S. Lake Shore Drive.
The fair includes a meet and greet with the commissioner and his staff, on-site COVID-19 vaccinations with CORE (the Community Organized Relief Effort) and other county COVID-19 resources, voter registration, and connections with the county Department of Veterans Affairs, Cook County Health, and the Chicago Cook Workforce Partnership.
Music and dancing will follow from 7 p.m.
Guests can RSVP at bit.ly/lowryaug6. The first 50 to do so will receive a book bag filled with school supplies and a drink ticket from Pier 31.
