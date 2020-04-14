Commonwealth Edison began work today on replacing a utility hole as part of ongoing work at the Rubenstein Forum construction site, 1201 E. 60th St.
In a statement, Wendy Walker Williams, executive director of community partnerships with the University of Chicago Office of Civic Engagement, said the work will be done from 3-11 p.m. on weekdays for the next two weeks.
"The replacement of this utility hole will not cause power interruptions and is not expected to be noisy. Focused site lighting will be used during second shift work hours," she said. "We apologize for this inconvenience, and appreciate your patience as this work continues."
The Rubenstein Forum, built to house meetings, conferences and discussions for the U. of C. and other institutions, is taking bookings for this coming fall.
