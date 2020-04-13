Kenwood Academy staff are still supporting seniors as they make college decisions in the current altered environment. "Decision Day" is still May 1, by which date applicants must accept an admissions offer or risk losing their guaranteed financial aid.
"In a normal year around this time, we would be in full swing, getting ready for Decision Day," said counselor Cecelia Towns-Scott in an interview. May 1 is typically a joyous occasion at Kenwood, 5015 S. Blackstone Ave., with administrators praising seniors for their acceptances and historically sky-high receipt of scholarships ($48 million last year).
"You really want to make it a big deal that students have made a decision about their next steps in life after high school," she continued.
Before the pandemic, Kenwood had worked to make Decision Day an event for students pursuing options other than post-secondary education after graduation, so that they would take steps to ensure jobs or military service awaited them in the fall.
But now, Towns-Scott and her colleagues have to do the work virtually. After Chicago Public Schools provided guidance on high school counseling amid the pandemic, Kenwood staff have begun one-on-one office hours for seniors in addition to emails and open meetings over videoconferencing every Monday during for students and parents to ask advice.
"We're literally trying to use every medium available to us to let students know we're available to them," she said.
Towns-Scott said students are largely preoccupied by the potential cancellations of senior-year hallmarks like prom and graduation in addition their grades, given that they lack the ability to improve them in in-person classes. (CPS guidelines mandate that students not receive lower grades for schoolwork done during the suspension of regular teaching.)
"Right now, it sounds crazy, but we're kind of holding out hope a little bit" about the possibility that graduation will be held, she said, given that the CPS school year ends in June. She conceded that the ceremony is unlikely to take place, but added, "There hasn't been official word that it's not going to happen, so we are planning for it to happen until we hear that it can't. We don't want to foreclose on hope anymore than we have to."
On two of the three Monday live events held thus far, however, parents have asked questions about the impact of now-unstable personal finances on their ability to pay for their children's educations. Towns-Scott noted that the Free Application for Federal Student Aid, or FAFSA, allows parents to indicate that they have or are going to lose jobs or contracts, which in turn lets colleges and universities know that the information on the application may not match current finances.
"For families whose financial situation changes because of this, they will need to go back into their FAFSA and click that to say 'I am a dislocated worker,'" she explained. "Maybe your financial award letter may change, meaning you can get some more money to pay for your school."
Given the uncertainty of the coming academic year, the counselors are furthermore encouraging students to re-consider in-state colleges and universities, as it remains to be seen whether out-of-state institutions will resume on-campus instruction in the fall.
"Am I going to pay $26,000 to take classes online?" Towns-Scott asked rhetorically. "As much as it would be amazing to get the degree and start classes at FAMU or UCLA, if this is still going on, you are essentially paying for classes while sitting on your parents' couch."
Some current undergraduates have taken leaves of absence as the pandemic has disrupted regular learning, but Towns-Scott said the terms are more stringent for new college students taking a gap year. Typical plans upon which students may embark after high school, like traveling or volunteering abroad, are impossible now, thanks to the coronavirus.
In spite of everything, this year's Kenwood seniors had already collectively earned more than $23 million in scholarships — likely an undercount, Towns-Scott said, with more expected before Decision Day.
Because of "Learn.Plan.Succeed," a district mandate that began with the Class of 2020 that requires students to "demonstrate evidence of a post-secondary plan" (i.e. college, military service, employment, job-training, apprenticeships or gap years) before graduating, Kenwood staff conducted planning meetings with hundreds of students in early March.
"Literally in the week before we went on quarantine, we were able to work with the sophomores, juniors and seniors," Towns-Scott said. Those students now have a road map to follow regardless of the pandemic's disruption. Ninety-four percent of seniors — 363 students — have applied to at least one college or university.
"I think within the community, everyone is working together right now. We do that anyway, but I do think it's kind of going to a higher level since we've been out," she said. "I'm really proud of the students. I'm really proud of all of us, the workers at Kenwood, because this is really tough and nobody knows what's going on. We're just kind of finding ways, little by little, to chip away at what still needs to get done. I'm really proud of the Broncos."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.