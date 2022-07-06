A new state-funded coalition of health care organizations seeking to expand primary care access by 50% on the South Side now has a chief executive: native Chicagoan Kimberly Hobson, a veteran of several Chicagoland hospital and health organizations.
She will manage the operations and resources of the coalition while keeping a bird's-eye overview of health issues in its coverage area, from social determinants of health to patients getting into the examining room.
"I want to keep the organization focused on primary and specialty care access, all those deliverables that we said we would do in this healthy community model," Hobson said in an interview. "Prevention and chronic care management, those things are critically important to us. I want to keep us focused on all of those things as we continue to keep the community involved and engaged."
The South Side Healthy Community Organization (SSHCO) is a coalition of 13 organizations — UChicago Medicine and Advocate Trinity Hospital alongside five safety net hospitals and more federally qualified health centers — funded by the state’s Healthcare Transformation Collaboratives program.
The coalition is receiving $146 million in state money to coordinate their services and hire more staff over the next five years, and aims to expand primary, specialty and preventative care.
"What we really aim to do is to build a health care system that prioritizes community needs, intervenes earlier and responds better," Hobson said. "Our model is really driven by that whole community input, and once we do all of the work that we do, we'll better connect our existing health care organizations together, we'll increase access to care, we'll address some of the most challenging health issues that we face on the South Side of Chicago, and ultimately we will build health equity and ensure stronger, healthier communities across the South Side."
As it stands, SSHCO is in the process of hiring community health workers, community care coordinators, 10 primary care physicians to work at Friend Health, Chicago Family Health Center and the Beloved Community Family Wellness Center and behavioral health care providers.
Last year, the coalition estimated that the South Side was lacking more than 250 health care providers and specialists, with more than half of South Siders leaving the area for health care.
"We will very quickly and soon have some of the community health workers and so forth in the community working with patients, driving them to the service and the care that they need," Hobson said. Later hiring waves are planned in September and November, so that by the end of the year, 50 community health workers will be deployed in the community. There are also care coordinators working and plans to hire more workers, as many as 15 to 20 by the end of the year.
Hobson said local hiring is another one of her goals. "Although we're not averse to hiring outside of our community, we want to make sure that we build our community in a variety of ways," she said.
The goal is for the SSHCO to be sustainable after the state money stops flowing in. Hobson said the coalition is looking at alternative payment models that will allow billing for community health workers and nurse coordinators as well as philanthropy.
"The way that we believe that we will do this is having all of the players at the table, and I think there's something to be said for having these 13 organizations as well as community representation at our board table," Hobson said. "Our providers in the community are so engaged in working together. And there's something to be said for having 'competitors' all working together for the same goal. And I really believe that it is power, and I believe continuing to keep this organization focused on what it is that our mission is, to transform health care on the South Side of Chicago."
"We're going to continue to chip away at this over time, understanding that this will not take place overnight. It's a process over a period of time that we're going to keep our heads to, so that we make sure to get this done."
