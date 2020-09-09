The city will conduct a neighborhood public safety drill at 47th Street and Cottage Grove Avenue from 1-3 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 10, and warns the public to expect traffic delays in the area.
The drill, focusing on the adjacent retail area, is part of the city’s effort to engineer security measures in order to reduce risk to neighborhood business corridors throughout the city in the event of a public safety emergency. Several municipal agencies are taking part.
City personnel will implement the drill to ensure the safety of large public gatherings and heavily trafficked pedestrian areas with critical infrastructure assets staged at various access points. The focus of this exercise is to ensure the safety and well-being of residents, workers, businesses and peaceful gatherings. The drill is not in response to any event but has been planned for weeks as part of our ongoing safety efforts.
"These drills are another layer of the Chicago Police Department’s dedication to protecting all of the city’s residents and neighborhoods," read a department statement. "In coordination with our fellow city agencies, we are able to strengthen our rapid and agile response to safeguard public safety in every community."
To receive emergency alerts for updates on street closures and public transportation, subscribe to Chicago’s text or email alert system at www.NotifyChicago.org or follow the Office of Emergency Management and Communications on Facebook and Twitter.
OK, well I hope this "safety drill" gives law enforcement, private security and neighborhood volunteers some practical training on how to react, resist to mass looters. I'm sure there will be some other much publicized incidents of police misconduct in one of our 50 states or the Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico etc and this can and will be used to justify protests that often lead to mass looting. What should law enforcement, private security and neighborhood volunteers do if organized groups of looters descend on this commercial strip or on our stores in Hyde Park? I support the proper use of force that falls short of shooting to kill looters, but does repel the looting, ends the looting.
