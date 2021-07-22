Canvassers with the Department of Public Health’s Protect Chicago program are going door to door to encourage residents to get vaccinated in the 13 lowest-immunized community areas across the city, but they are visiting walk-up single-family homes — not apartment buildings.
Workers with CDPH told the Herald that the policy is in place in order to ensure canvasser safety and access. Armani Nightengale, who works for Protect Chicago in South Shore through the Calumet Area Industrial Commission, said canvassers will go through unlocked gates, and canvass where they can reach a doorbell without going through a door.
But given the correlation between homeownership, age (the Census Bureau in 2018 reported that Americans aged 65 and older are the most likely to own their own homes) and vaccination — older people are more likely than younger people to be vaccinated — the policy may also mean the city is not contacting many of those who need vaccine outreach the most.
The 13 community areas being targeted by the city's canvassing program are all on the South and West sides. They include South Shore, where the Herald recently followed along with CDPH canvassers for an hour. (In 60649, the ZIP code that covers South Shore, 32.8% of residents have completed their vaccine doses, well below the city average of 51.6%.)
For safety reasons, the canvassers are prohibited from going indoors as they work. That includes people's homes, but it also precludes access ways and apartment corridors, leaving them unable to enter most multi-unit buildings.
Data provided by Chicago Cityscape from the Cook County Assessor shows that there are 2,853 single-family detached properties in South Shore, while there are 3,660 condominiums, townhouses and row houses, 2,063 two- to six-flats with 5,777 units and 3,296 other properties, including apartment buildings with more than seven units.
Armani Nightengale, who works for Protect Chicago in South Shore through the Calumet Area Industrial Commission, said CDPH gives canvassers spreadsheets to fill out with contacts once they are made, which are then entered into a database. Canvassers ask who in the house has been vaccinated; they can answer any questions, help with appointment scheduling and make follow-up visits.
The team of six, which includes workers from Saint Sabina Church, 1210 W. 78th Place, the Latino Resource Institute, 8910 S. Commercial Ave., and other social organizations, decides what streets it will canvas on its own. They go out Mondays through Saturdays in the mornings, weather permitting.
When the Herald followed along, only one person in a household the group contacted during canvassing had not been vaccinated.
Nightengale said that, while the person who opens the door may be vaccinated, others in the house may not be. The canvassers are thoroughly trained in workshop seminars on countering misinformation about the vaccines as well as the science behind them.
"In one sense, we are talking with people who are vaccinated, but then if we are giving them information, we can give them information then we can spread it to their family, so we are putting information out that way," she said, adding that the city also holds events.
Donald Jones, another canvasser alongside Nightengale, said that single-family homes in South Shore, especially outside of the Jackson Park Highlands, are rented as well as owner-occupied, and suggested that, if canvassing moves to apartments at some point, canvassers will have already gone to all single-family homes.
"If the mayor's plan was to knock on every door and make sure everyone knows about it, then you have to start on the easier targets first before you get to the hard ones," he said.
At a vaccination event at the South Shore McDonald's, 6560 S. Stony Island Ave., earlier in July, Nightengale said 15 younger people got shots alongside a great deal more outreach, and the Protect Chicago team left materials at a nearby high-rise.
"It's a slow-moving process; we're trying to find ways to circumvent it," Nightengale said. "But the most important thing is getting information out, so if they know someone who's not getting vaccinated, then they can tell them, 'At 79th and Stony, Jeffery, go to the Walgreens.' And that's going to help them."
On Tuesday, July 20, Mayor Lori Lightfoot and CDPH Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady held a press conference to stress the imperative of stopping the coronavirus' spread in Chicago — cases are up 86% week-to-week at latest count — in light of the greater transmissibility of the delta variant.
"A lot of this is hyper-local at this point," Arwady said. "The work that our canvassers are doing, the work of reaching out: this is about vaccinating within networks."
Where unvaccinated Chicagoans live, the commissioner said, the delta variant is spreading. CDPH estimates it makes up 44% of Chicago coronavirus infections and will make up the majority next month.
"There are areas — on the South Side, for example — that are very vaccinated, thank goodness. But there are other areas," she said, "that are not protected. The work is now about the neighborhood. It's about if you yourself are vaccinated, talking to your neighbors, your friends, your family about that decision."
Lightfoot said the data of where in the city Chicagoans are getting vaccinated is determining the allocation of resources — Arwady observed that the city is running dozens of pop-up events every week at churches, transit stops and other spaces — and where canvassers are going door to door.
Arwady said the policy is that Protect Chicago canvassers stay outside of homes, which includes "private settings in terms of access" in order to ensure they can stay in contact with one another. She recalled that the Department of Business Affairs and Consumer Protection has done work in multiunit engagement on limiting gathering sizes.
Evaluations are ongoing in the 13 least-vaccinated community areas, Arwady said. "What we're seeing is that it is helpful to go door to door. It is certainly where there are people who have barriers. We're getting folks signed up, and we're pleased about it," she said.
But she did concede that the people opening the doors "are perhaps more likely the ones more likely to be vaccinated, too." In addition to door-to-door canvassing, Arwady said CDPH is considering social media and other techniques to counteract disinformation and advertise the benefits of vaccination.
"Certainly the door-to-door is part of this, but the Protect Chicago at Home is available to everybody in the city of Chicago, and we're seeing really good turnout from it," she said, adding that thousands of people a day are getting vaccinated.
As more people come back to the workplace, Arwady said engagement with employers will become more key, and work with them is continuing.
The number of COVID-19 cases on the four lakefront mid-South Side ZIP codes has increased more than 225% over the most recent two weeks with data reported, from 18 people to at least 59.
- In 60653, covering North Kenwood and Oakland, 21 people tested positive for COVID-19 between July 11-17 out of 559 tests, up from six the week before, and two people died, up from none the week before. The number of tests performed rose 4%, and 37.9% of residents are fully vaccinated, up 0.4% from the week before.
- In 60615, covering northern Hyde Park, southern Kenwood and northern Washington Park, eight people tested positive out of 661 tests, up from two the week before, and no one died, the same as the week before. The number of tests performed dropped 3%, and 54.5% of residents are fully vaccinated, up 0.2% from the week before.
- In 60637, covering southern Hyde Park, southern Washington Park and Woodlawn, 17 people tested positive out of 771 tests, up from eight the week before, and no one died, the same as the week before. The number of tests performed dropped 8%, and 38.3% of residents are fully vaccinated, up 0.3% from the week before.
- In 60649, South Shore, 13 people tested positive, up from three the week before, out of 948 tests performed, and no one died, down from one the week before. The number of tests performed dropped 2%, and 32.8% of residents are fully vaccinated, up 0.3% from the week before.
Citywide, 51.6% of Chicagoans are fully vaccinated.
The numbers are accurate as of July 22 and are listed at chi.gov/coviddash.
The city's website for free COVID-19 testing is chicagocovidtesting.com; more information is available at chi.gov/covidtesting.
The city's website for vaccine information is chicago.gov/covidvax. The city's online platform for vaccine scheduling is zocdoc.com/vaccine. City operators are available at 312-746-4835 to handle any questions regarding the vaccine.
The Protect Chicago at Home program is now available for all Chicagoans, with appointments also for booking at 312-746-4835 or chicago.gov/athome. Participants will receive $50 gift cards.
Howard Brown Health is offering the COVID-19 vaccine to everyone aged 16 and older, with sign-up at 872-269-3600. Katsaros Pharmacy, 1521 E. 53rd St., is offering appointments online at katsarospharmacy.com for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Friend Health is scheduling vaccine appointments at all three of its South Side locations at friendhealth.as.me for the Moderna vaccine.
UChicago Medicine is also now vaccinating everyone, regardless of patient status. The scheduling number is 1-888-824-0200.
The Cook County government is offering sign-up for vaccines at vaccine.cookcountyil.gov.
