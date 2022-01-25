The National Weather Service has declared a wind chill advisory from 8 p.m. Tuesday through noon Wednesday throughout northeast Illinois as temperatures are expected to fall to single digits below zero near the lake, with wind chills as low as 25 below zero.
Cold winds could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as few as 30 minutes. The agency is encouraging people to limit their exposure outdoors and to dress appropriately for the cold.
The weather service forecasts a high near 10 degrees and sunny weather on Wednesday with wind chill values as low as 19 degrees below zero and a low around 7 degrees (7 below zero wind chill) on Wednesday night before the air mass moves east and more seasonal weather returns, with daytime highs in the 20s and 30s.
The King Community Service Center, 4314 S. Cottage Grove Ave., is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays and the Garfield Community Service Center, 10 S. Kedzie Ave., is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, as emergency warming centers.
Chicago Public Libraries, including the Blackstone Branch, 4904 S. Lake Park Ave., and the Chicago Park District field houses, including the ones at Jackson, 6401 S. Stony Island Ave., Nichols, 1355 E. 55th St., and Washington, 5531 S. King Drive, parks, are also open as warming shelters.
Wellbeing checks can be requested at 3-1-1; people seeking shelter can also call 3-1-1 to get assistance.
The Chicago Heat Ordinance requires landlords to keep residences at at least 68 degrees from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. and at least 66 degrees from 10:30 p.m. to 8:30 a.m. through June 1; tenants can call 3-1-1 to complain, and the Department of Buildings will inspect the unit.
People's Gas' number in the case of natural gas emergencies is 866- 556-6002. Safety tips and emergency details are online at PeoplesGasDelivery.com/safety/cold-weather.
The Chicago Department of Water Management encourages people to prevent frozen pipes by making sure that warm air is circulating throughout homes and by keeping a trickle of water running. If pipes freeze, thaw them with a hair dryer or heating pad, not a candle or open flame.
