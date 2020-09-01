Mayor Lori Lightfoot's administration will host a series of virtual meetings this week focusing on the city's budget shortfall.
The mayor said on Monday that the city would face a $1.2 billion budget deficit in 2021, blaming the gap on the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The city’s budget forecast provides a sobering look at the economic downturn that began this spring. Between March and April, Chicago’s unemployment rate increased from 5 percent to 18.7 percent. By the end of July, the number of small businesses open was still down 17 percent from the start of the year.
Lightfoot also announced that the shortfall for 2020 was projected to be around $800 million, partly due to “a decline in consumer spending and a 10 percent reduction in Chicago metro GDP in the second quarter from the same period the prior year,” according to a press release.
The virtual town hall meetings will be held every evening this week, and they can be streamed starting 6 p.m. at facebook.com/ChicagoMayorsOffice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.