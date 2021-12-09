Applications for the Chicago Department of Housing and the Illinois Housing Development Authority rental assistance programs are open again.
Renters and housing providers can apply for one or the other: up to $2,500 a month for 15 months through the city’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program or up to $25,000 total from the Illinois Rental Payment Program.
The city is continuing to prioritize households earning 50% of the area median income — $46,600 for a family of four — and below; 8,600 households have gotten rent and utility payments, with an average rental assistance of $8,900 and average utility assistance of $800.
The city program can cover up to 18 months of rent, 15 months due and three months of future payments. The application is available online at chicago.gov/renthelp, and applicants will need to visit a partner community organization to apply for assistance in person.
Landlords and tenants are encouraged to apply together. Chicago residents who have been financially affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and are at risk of housing instability are eligible, landlords may apply on a tenant's behalf, and the deadline is Saturday, Dec. 18.
Applications for the state program are being accepted at illinoishousinghelp.org through Sunday, Jan. 9.
The state program is expected to help 27,000 Illinois households with more than $250 million to renters and landlords. Eligible Illinois tenants must have experienced a pandemic-related financial hardship, have an income below 80% of household size-adjusted area median income ($74,550 for a Chicago family of four) and unpaid rent. Recipients do not have to prove citizenship, and tenants in state- or federally subsidized housing can apply.
