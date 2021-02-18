Two statues in Washington and Jackson parks are listed for review under the Chicago Monuments Project, and the city is soliciting public feedback as part of a "first effort to grapple with the often unacknowledged — or forgotten — history associated with the City’s various municipal art collections."
Forty-one city-owned works of public art are included in the review, including the statues of George Washington on a horse in Washington Park, 5531 S. King Drive, and “The Republic,” aka the Golden Lady, 6401 S. Stony Island Ave.
Others listed include the monument dedicated to the Italian fascist Italo Balbo and a bust of Justice Melville Fuller, who presided over the U.S. Supreme Court's ruling in Plessy v. Ferguson.
The connections between monuments to Confederate heritage and White supremacy became increasingly apparent after the Mother Emanuel AME Church shooting in Charleston, South Carolina, in 2016. The 2017 Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, sparking a wave of monument removal around the South.
Last year, upheaval after the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis reignited the conversation around the history and purpose of public art. In Chicago, monuments to Christopher Columbus were taken down, though Mayor Lori Lightfoot said the move would be temporary.
"This project is a powerful opportunity for us to come together as a city to assess the many monuments and memorials across our neighborhoods and communities—to face our history and what and how we memorialize that history," she said in a statement announcing the Chicago Monuments Project. "Given the past year and in particular the past summer that made clear history isn’t past, it is essential that residents are a part of this conversation. This project is about more than a single statue or mural, it’s about channeling our city's dynamic civic energy to permanently memorialize our shared values, history and heritage as Chicagoans in an open and democratic way."
Residents can leave comments at chicagomonuments.org.
The project is also seeking ideas from artists and community to develop new monuments and "rethink the place, purpose and permanence" of existing monuments. The deadline is April 1.
Franklin Cosey-Gay, executive director of the Chicago Center for Youth Violence Prevention at the University of Chicago Crown Family School of Social Work, Policy, and Practice and co-director of the Chicago Race Riot of 1919 Commemoration project, said he believes it is important that art exists in the public sphere and presents an opportunity for people to learn something about the city.
"I think that public art demonstrates something about what the community views and values," he said. "I also know that if a city has statues to racism and enslavers, it also sends a message, albeit subtle. So does having statues to Ida B. Wells. It demonstrates something else."
"I think it's important to have a conversation about a difficult past but not have a monument that doesn't provide context in terms of the background and what they've done," he said. "I think that that would be important to inform us and change the narrative around folks who might be viewed as heroic."
Last summer, state Reps. Curtis J. Tarver II (D-25th), Kam Buckner (D-26th) and Lamont Robinson (D-5th) wrote to Gov. J.B. Pritzker asking that the statue of Sen. Stephen A. Douglas be removed from the pillar at his tomb, a state memorial site, 636 E. 35th St. They wrote that the man who opposed Lincoln in Senate and presidential runs and who had owned a Mississippi plantation was a racist and a sexist.
Cosey-Gay, for his part, said, "We need to have some understanding of who Stephen Douglas was and what role he played as opposed to his statue just standing out over 35th Street and over the lakefront without knowing the context."
An acknowledgment that Washington owned slaves would be worthwhile and benefitted from the plantation economy would be worthwhile too, he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.