A virtual groundbreaking for preparatory work before construction of the Obama Presidential Center (OPC) can start should take place within the next month, according to officials with the city, who, together with representatives from the Obama Foundation, laid out a timeline for the project and related infrastructure initiatives at a community meeting last week.
Samir Mayekar, Deputy Mayor for Economic and Neighborhood Development, announced the news during a March 2 Community Engagement Session, saying that the groundbreaking was tentatively scheduled “toward the end of this month or early April.”
The event would coincide with the beginning of the completion of the new Jackson Park track and field that has been on hold since 2018 in response to a lawsuit from the nonprofit group Protect Our Parks.
Lori Healey, who is managing construction of the OPC for the Obama Foundation, said at the meeting that mobilization of the OPC’s construction team would occur as early as mid-April and that physical construction of the OPC campus itself would follow at the beginning of September.
Healey also said that, “based on our current schedule, which we have developed in consultation with our partners at the Lakeside Alliance, it is anticipated that it is going to take approximately four years to complete the construction of the OPC, with doors opening in the fall of 2025.”
Before construction commences on the OPC itself, the Chicago Park District will relocate electrical, water and sewer lines around the OPC site, said Heather Gleason, Director of Planning and Development for the Park District.
While the electric, sewer and water lines work is being done, the existing Jackson Park track and field, which is located within the OPC site, will remain available for use, said Gleason.
Gleason also said that roadway closures associated with the Park District’s utility work will occur during off-peak hours, not during rush hours. The roadway closures will include rolling lane closures on the Midway Plaisance, Stony Island Avenue, Hayes Drive and Cornell Drive. The northbound curb lane of Cornell will be closed off for a longer duration to allow the installation of a pump station and a sanitary sewer.
The Park District intends to start the utility and associated road work on April 1 and wrap it up in September, said Gleason.
In addition to the utility work, Gleason said the Park District will be finishing the “75% to 80%” completed track and field located just south of the OPC site that has been laying unfinished since 2018, and it will renovate the baseball diamonds north of Hayes and east of Cornell, design a new dog-friendly area south of the inner harbor parking lot, and start design work for rehabilitation of the Iowa Building,
Nathan Roseberry, Assistant Chief Highway Engineer for the Chicago Department of Transportation (CDOT), reported that the closing of sections of Cornell and the eastbound Midway Plaisance east of Stony Island Avenue associated with the construction of the OPC would necessitate improvements of Lake Shore and Hayes Drives to handle the extra traffic. These improvements include an additional southbound lane on Lake Shore Drive from 57th Drive to Hayes Drive, two lanes in each direction on Hayes Drive, and new and improved signalized intersections and turn lanes.
In addition, Roseberry reported that three new pedestrian underpasses would be built in Jackson Park, one at Hayes and Lake Shore Drives and two at the newly configured Hayes and Cornell intersection. Stony Island would also be widened to the east, creating a new median with space for left-turn lanes and parking on both sides of the street. The westbound section of the Midway Plaisance between Cornell Drive and Stony Island Avenue would be converted to a two-way street.
According to a CDOT chart shown at the meeting, work would start on Lake Shore Drive at the beginning of the third quarter of 2021 and finish at the end of the 3rd quarter in 2022. Work on Hayes Drive and Stony Island Avenue would commence during the third quarter of 2021 and finish at the end of the first quarter of 2023.
Wrapping up the meeting, Mayekar said, “What you can expect moving forward, is a commitment from all of us to continue to engage all of you and making sure that we are hearing from you in terms of what’s on your mind, but also that we are being very transparent with the developments as they advance as we move past one chapter of this project into this next exciting chapter.”
A recording of the session was posted March 4 on the City of Chicago’s Federal Review of Jackson Park Improvements at chicago.gov/city/en/depts/dcd/supp_info/jackson-park-improvements.html.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.