In a webinar, city officials said the response to the coronavirus epidemic in South Shore, where dozens have died from the virus, will focus on education, expanded testing, care and social services amid the economic catastrophe.
Wilnise Jasmin with the Chicago Department of Public Health said that as of April 21, among the 1,258 people who have been tested for COVID-19 in ZIP code 60649, which covers the neighborhood west of Stony Island Avenue and north of 79th Street, 329 have tested positive and 41 have died, 90% of whom were 50 or older.
Jasmin said the CDPH is particularly concerned for people with diabetes, hypertension and asthma as well as those with limited access to food, as those conditions put them at higher risk for contracting COVID-19
Sybil Madison, deputy mayor for education, said the city is responding to the epidemic with a rapid response team to flatten the COVID-19 mortality curve in Black and Brown communities and "to lay the groundwork for future work so that we can address the conditions that have led to these mortality rates."
"We are still seeing one of the highest mortality rates in this community," Madison said. "We know there is an association with the underlying conditions with the mortality rates that we're seeing, but we also know that these underlying conditions that Dr. Jasmin talked about are associated with living conditions that are the result of generations of disinvestment" — food insecurity, lack of health insurance and generational racism that lead to chronic diseases.
Madison said the city will develop a local strategy with its emergency operations center, in concert with South Shore leaders, organizers and residents and informed by data. She said screening tools, testing and human resources will be needed to implement the response.
"We need to get good information out to people," Madison continued, calling for "the right message, the right messengers and the right methods. People need to continue staying at home, practicing good hand hygiene, social distancing and wearing face coverings. Symptomatic people need to get tested and receive care."
Psychologist Obari Cartman said the neighborhood's needs will extend beyond basic ones, though.
"As sad as it is to think about the 41 lives that we've lost, I get even sadder thinking about the additional consequences and lives lost that won't count for COVID numbers," he said. "They will come from suicide and unemployment, from just the grief that happens. We don't have the structures to be able to contain and to help young people process.
"Black people can not only contract COVID-19, but, as we've seen in the numbers around the country, there are some ways that being Black in America is in and of itself a pre-existing condition.
"There's a lot of things that I think are going to need to be 'the new normal' for what it means to be Black and well in South Shore and beyond that will strengthen the immune system, that will strengthen communities, and I think that we are more than capable of doing all of that."
Treasurer Carol Adams of the South Shore Works neighborhood advocacy consortium, which hosted the webinar with the city, called for residents to think of ways to address "not just the coronavirus, but the social and economic disparities that have precipitated the disproportionate incidence of this virus in African American neighborhoods all over the country."
Ald. Leslie Hairston (5th) echoed her, calling for participants to think about ways for the neighborhood to get economic and educational investment.
"This is just the beginning of probably a long planning process for the whole community so that when we come out of this, and we will, that we can be as strong as we've been before," she said.
Ald. Michelle Harris (8th) one of the three other aldermen to represent the neighborhood on City Council, was also on the call.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.