People aged 65 or older can get a COVID-19 vaccine from the city and Jewel-Osco on Monday.
Appointments can be made online or by calling the South Shore Works office at 872-216-3495.
Patients should arrive to appointments 15 minutes early and bring identification. Appointments are limited, and no one is confirmed until they are registered with and receive a time for their appointment.
The city's website for vaccine information is www.chicago.gov/covidvax. The city's online platform for vaccine scheduling is zocdoc.com/vaccine, where bookings for seniors to get vaccines at the United Center are available.
Patient registration for the COVID-19 vaccine at the UCMC is not available at this time; vaccines are being offered to eligible patients through a lottery, with patients being notified when it is their turn to schedule an appointment.
Howard Brown is offering the COVID-19 vaccine to essential frontline workers and those aged 65 and older, with sign-up at 872-269-3600.
The Cook County government is offering sign-up for vaccines at vaccine.cookcountyil.gov.
Vaccine signup is also available online through Walgreens and Walmart.
