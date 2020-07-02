Amid increasing violence in the city and skyrocketing coronavirus infection cases nationwide, Mayor Lori Lightfoot and city officials are deploying 1,200 additional police officers citywide through Sunday and coordinating municipal services for safety and public health.
A Chicago Police Department (CPD) spokeswoman said the force did not have specific deployment information over the holiday weekend for the 2nd District, which includes Hyde Park-Kenwood.
The city reminds bars and restaurants of Phase 4 rules on limited capacity, spacing and the cessation of serving alcohol at 11 p.m. Members of the Department of Business Affairs and Consumer Protection (BACP) have canvassed entertainment districts over the week, and the department is ramping up enforcement efforts to avoid the crowding and disregard for social distancing and face coverings that was seen last weekend.
“The time for education is over,” said BACP Commissioner Rosa Escareno in a statement. “All businesses know the regulations and will be held accountable to keep their customers and employees safe. The health of our community depends on it.”
Violating guidelines can lead to fines of up to $10,000 per offense as well as immediate closure in egregious cases. Members of the public are encouraged to submit complaints to 3-1-1 for BACP to investigate.
The Office of Emergency Management and Communications (OEMC) "will be monitoring conditions throughout this weekend and summer to make every effort to ensure the well-being of all by providing alerts through Notify Chicago that include severe weather, traffic and emergency notifications," said Executive Director Rich Guidice in a statement.
“Public safety remains our top priority and everyone has a role to play in keeping Chicago safe. I want to remind everyone to always be aware and if you see something, say something by reporting suspicious activity and threats to 9-1-1.”
To avoid large gatherings amid the pandemic, all firework shows will be cancelled this weekend. While Chicago’s beaches and pools remain closed, the Lakefront Trail and Hyde Park-Kenwood's parks will be open and patrolled by CPD's Bike and Marine units and the Fire Department's Air-Sea rescue unit.
The city is also launching "Operation Clean" over the weekend, a multi-department effort to fix broken streetlights and potholes, repair damaged buildings, remove unwanted graffiti and clean empty lots.
Additional emergency preparedness information and tips are available on OEMC’s website: www.cityofchicago.org/oemc. For timely updates and other information, follow OEMC on Twitter via the handle @ChicagoOEMC and sign up for free emergency alerts at www.NotifyChicago.org.
The National Weather Service forecasts sunny conditions over the weekend with highs in the low 80s.
