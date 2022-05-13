City Council has reached a tentative deal to remap Chicago’s 50 aldermanic wards for the next 10 years, likely avoiding a voter referendum. The council will vote on the map’s confirmation next week, which is reportedly supported by 41 alderpersons.
Pending the map’s approval, as was the case in the map the Rules Committee proposed in December, Hyde Park will be split from two wards into three.
Ald. Leslie Hairston (5th) said alderpersons wanted to draw Hyde Park into two wards but could not because of a lack of population elsewhere on the South Side. "Everything had to shift," she said.
Ald. Sophia King (4th) said that she and Hairston would still represent the vast majority of Hyde Park.
Per the new map, the 5th Ward would continue to encompass most of the neighborhood. It includes all of East Hyde Park and Indian Village, most of Woodlawn north of 61st Street and east of the railroad embankment, South Shore north of 71st Street and north of 73rd Street between Bennett Avenue and Yates Boulevard, and the Pocket Town section of Greater Grand Crossing.
The 4th Ward would contain Hyde Park between 53rd Street, Hyde Park Boulevard, and Woodlawn and Lake Park avenues. It would contain the rest of Kenwood, eastern parts of Bronzeville and part of the South Loop, linked to the rest of the ward by the uninhabited Museum Campus.
The 20th Ward, currently represented by Ald. Jeanette Taylor, would contain Hyde Park between 51st and 55th streets and Cottage Grove and Ingleside avenues. It would contain the rest of Woodlawn, all of Washington Park and the southern half of that neighborhood, and parts of Englewood and Back of the Yards.
Ald. King said that splitting the neighborhood into three wards could be advantageous in city hall.
"If there are issues where we're trying to leverage or win support versus the administration, I've found that coming at it with a couple or several aldermen at its onset is always really powerful," King said.
Taylor did not respond to the Herald’s request for comment. Asked about part of northwestern Hyde Park being drawn into the 20th Ward when the initial Rules Committee map came out in December, she said she could represent anyone.
South Shore would continue to be split between three wards, the 5th as well as the 7th, represented by Ald. Greg Mitchell, and the 8th, represented by Ald. Michelle Harris. The 3rd Ward, currently represented by Ald. Pat Dowell, would contain the northern half of Washington Park, eastern Bronzeville and the rest of the South Loop.
The new map contains 16 majority-Black wards, including the 4th, 5th and 20th. The map also contains 14 majority-Latino wards, one fewer than the Latino Caucus wanted, and the first majority-Asian ward (the Bridgeport-based 11th Ward).
Hairston said she is happy that a referendum on the ward boundaries would not go before Chicago voters in next month's primary election, expressing anxiety over its cost.
Hairston added that the new wards "do respect community area boundaries, and they're as compact as they can be, considering that there is less population."
King said she likes how the Rules Committee's map continues to protect protected classes. WTTW reports that state law requires the wards to be nearly equal in terms of population, contiguous and compact and in compliance with the federal Voting Rights Act.
"It preserved Latino wards, Black wards, created an Asian ward, and it was the best presentation of that," King said.
The current ward map contains 18 majority-Black wards and 13 majority-Latino wards. The 2020 Census found that there are now more Latino Chicagoans (29.9% of the city's population) than Black Chicagoans (28.7%) and that the number of Latino Chicagoans is growing while the number of Black Chicagoans is declining. The 3rd, 4th and 5th wards as currently drawn were the only South Side wards that gained population over the last decade.
The Sun-Times reports that Mayor Lightfoot had helped facilitate the deal and has announced her support of it. Harris, a Black Caucus member who chairs the Rules Committee, issued a statement praising the compromise; WTTW reports that she called members of the Latino Caucus who do not support the plan "crybabies." Latino Caucus Chair Ald. Gilbert Villegas (36th), told WTTW the deal came despite his opposition.
Lightfoot reneged on her past support for an independent commission to redraw Chicago's ward boundaries during this once-in-a-decade redistricting process, and the lines were drawn behind closed doors. The wards are gerrymandered, with gagged lines and tortured shapes that pay no attention to community area boundaries.
Greater Englewood is currently mapped into six wards, a fact bemoaned by some activists and good government advocates. The redistricting proposal would continue to divide the neighborhood into the number of wards. Hyde Park has been drawn into two wards for decades, because of Mayor Richard J. Daley's attempt to rid the council of dissident Ald. Leon Despres (5th).
The racial gerrymandering of Chicago’s wards follows the General Assembly’s passage of a partisan gerrymandering of state legislative and congressional districts in favor of the Democratic Party last year.
CHANGE Illinois, which argued against the General Assembly's remap of its own districts, lambasted the map the Rules Committee stands to pass, having endorsed the People’s Coalition proposal the Latino Caucus backed after their own, drawn by Chicagoans who do not hold elected office, went nowhere.
Hairston attacked the group, saying they did not engage with Black alderpersons during the redistricting process and that the Latino Caucus had duped them into supporting their proposal.
As reported by the Tribune, the Latino Caucus had tried last month to get the council to suspend rules and pass either map by a simple majority, which would have allowed the caucus to edit its lines to reflect changes it agreed to with good government groups, including CHANGE Illinois.
The council did not do so, however, and, with 41 alderpersons needed to pass a remap by May 19 to avoid a referendum, some Latino alderpersons began individual negotiations on their ward boundaries on the Rules Committee's map.
