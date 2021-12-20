The late social historian and political activist Timuel Black, who died in October at the age of 102, and the Kenwood Broncos football team, who won the Chicago Public League championship last month, received resolutions of honor and congratulations, respectively, from City Council at its Dec. 15 meeting.
"The members of this chamber were deeply saddened to learn of the death of Timuel 'Tim' Black, a beloved activist, educator, and historian," resolved the alderpersons and mayor before recounting the highlights of Black's heroic life: his infantile partaking in the Great Migration, his graduation from DuSable High School, his Army service and several medals, his degrees from Roosevelt and the University of Chicago, his academic, labor, civil rights and political work, and his family life.
The mayor and alderpersons also congratulated all the 11 Public League championship teams, including the Broncos football team, who won a rematch against the Simeon Wolverines 25-7 on Nov. 20.
The resolution listed the Kenwood players by name — Maxwell Anderson, Terrence Bell, Folahami Bodunrin, Quinton Bond, Kendall Brown, Kylee Coleman, Oba El, Kenyata Forbes, Taylen Goodwin, Make Grant, Mario Grayer, Quinton Green, Marvin Greene, Jared Gwin, Jamontae Harris, Davon Henison, Lucien Henson, Demetrious Jackson, Davonte Johnson, Tyson Johnson, Logan Lester, Omarion Lewis, Marquise Lightfoot, Jalil Martin, Elijah Matthews, Bjourn Mayes, NaCari McFarland, Delawrence Mcghee, Shauntrel Meeks-Scott, De'Ante Moore, Ivan Moore, Victor Moore, Akil Muhammad, Kanye Nesbit, Jeffrey Newing, Diego Oliver, Lachard Reasnover, Jaiden Redmond, Deandre Sisson, Jaylen Smith, Khalil Tate, K'Vion Thunderbird, Kevin Thunderbird, Charles Tinzie, Kyle Trotter, Maurice Vance, Jr., Michael Walton, and Amonté Williams — and noted that their championship was the program's first.
Speaking from the floor, Ald. Sophia King (4th) also acknowledged Kenwood swimmer Isabella Chow, an Illinois High School Association finalist who is ranked first in the Public League. King said she may someday swim in the Olympics.
