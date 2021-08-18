City Clerk Anna Valencia's office will host a Mobile City Hall at Jesse Owens Park, 8800 S. Clyde Ave., on Thursday, Aug. 19, from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.
The program allows residents to obtain city stickers, residential parking permits, dog licenses and a CityKey ID without needing to travel downtown. Visitors will also be able to "ask questions and gain a better understanding of the services City Hall offers."
Visit https://www.chicityclerk.com/mobilecityhall for more information.
