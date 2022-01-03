Real Christmas trees can be dropped off at Jackson Park, 6300 S. Cornel Ave., during business hours from Saturday, Jan. 8, through Jan. 22 for recycling.
Because they will be mulched, all tinsel, ornaments and lights have to be taken off the trees.
Beginning Monday, Jan. 10, free mulch can be picked up at the Bureau of Forestry site at 900 E. 103rd St.
