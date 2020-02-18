Christian Belanger began work at the Hyde Park Herald as a staff reporter Monday. The 25-year-old from Philadelphia formerly served as senior editor at the South Side Weekly and graduated from the University of Chicago with a bachelor’s degree in philosophy in 2017.
In college, he played for the soccer team for two years and worked as an after-school tutor. He began contributing to the Weekly while at the U. of C. and has formerly served as a staff reporter and managing editor at the paper. After graduating, Belanger worked as a research assistant at Chicago magazine and a reporting fellow at City Bureau, where he covered rising rents and low homeownership rates in Englewood. He has also contributed to Curbed Chicago and the Chicago Reader.
“I’m really excited to get started at the Herald,” he said. “Working in community journalism at a volunteer newspaper for the past six years has been enthralling and instructive in equal measure. Getting the chance to continue that work with the Herald will be a lot of fun.”
Belanger was born to a Danish mother and American father and lived in Denmark and Greece before moving to the United States at the age of 11. He has a twin sister, as well as a younger brother and sister who are also twins. For fun, Belanger likes to read, cook vegetarian food and watch movies (he is a proud pass-holder at the U. of C.’s Doc Films). He lives in a very chilly apartment in Bridgeport.
“I’ve spent a lot of time in Hyde Park since moving to Chicago. It feels strange to think that I’ve been around long enough to remember Ribs ‘N’ Bibs, and the neighborhood before a hideous dorm loomed over 55th Street,” he said. His ears, phone line and email are all open to tips, scoops and feedback.
