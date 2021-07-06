In conjunction with the Chicago Department of Public Health, the Chosen Few DJs will hold a show on Saturday, Aug. 28, at Kennedy King College in Englewood for those who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Aug. 14.
The show was announced on the date of the second-straight virtual Chosen Few Picnic and Festival, held online instead of in Jackson Park because of the pandemic. In the event's announcement, DJ Alan King called the event "an opportunity for us safely reunite with family and friends this summer, as we eagerly await the return of our in-person Chosen Few Picnic in 2022."
Tickets will be issued once vaccination status and a city address are confirmed by concert organizers. Those who want to get immunized by the two-dose Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine should get their first dose on or before Saturday, July 24; those who want the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine have until Saturday, Aug. 14.
Vaccine information is available at chicago.gov/covidvax. Those interested in registering for the show can do so at chicago.gov/pcms, though tickets won't be issued until after Aug. 14.
Virtual festival goes off 'without a hitch'
Reached for comment, King said this year's online festival was prerecorded mostly at a North Side home studio — last year, the DJs streamed live from Le Nocturne, 4810 N. Broadway — but King, Wayne Williams, Terry Hunter, Mike Dunn and Tony Hatchett gathered in-person at his house in Kenwood on July 3 to announce the beginning of each set during the 12-hour 2021 festival.
"The platform we used, called StageIt, recommended, because it was such a long show with so many different performers, that we do it prerecorded," King said. "It just made sense to us to try to put it all together in advance, to be sure that it would go off without a hitch. It was a nice combination to be able to do some live remotes throughout the 12-hour show along the prerecords."
He thinks the Chosen Few made the right call in choosing a virtual festival again this year, even as other summer festivals are happening in-person.
"I think we made the only call for us," he said, "just because it takes so long for us to plan the logistics of it, sponsors and all that. We just didn't get any warning that it was potentially going to open up. I think we had committed to doing a virtual event, and the reality is that when things looked like they were going to start to open up, we just didn't have enough time to plan our event."
The 30th annual Chosen Few Picnic and Festival, however, already has a date: July 2, 2022. Planning begins right after the first of the year.
