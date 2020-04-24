The Chosen Few Picnic, scheduled for July 4 in Jackson Park, has been cancelled. Refunds will be made available to ticket-holders.
"The decision to transition our beloved 'Woodstock of House Music' from a mass in-person gathering to a virtual one this year was not an easy one," wrote the DJ collective in an online statement. "Like many of you, we want nothing more than to get together with our fellow house music lovers in person, just as we have done for the past 29 Julys.
"However, given the extraordinary time we are in, and the critical health dangers associated with large gatherings, we know this is the safest course of action for our picnic attendees, guest performers, vendors and neighbors."
The Chosen Few pledged to hold the concert that attracts thousands to Jackson Park every year next summer. A free virtual event will be lived-streamed this summer in its stead.
