Banned Book Week the first week of October, and the city and Chicago Public Library established "Book Sanctuaries" at all 81 branches.
To commemorate the action at the Blackstone Branch, 4904 S. Lake Park Ave., titles like J.D. Salinger's "The Catcher in the Rye," Munro Leaf's "The Story of Ferdinand" (banned by Adolf Hitler and Francisco Franco), Toni Morrison's "The Bluest Eye," Art Spiegelman's "Maus" and Jessica Herthel's "I Am Jazz," a children's book about a transgender girl.
In 2021, the American Library Association (ALA) reported more than 729 attempted bans of 1,597 individual books. In the first eight months of this year, there were 681 documented attempts to ban 1,651 individual titles.
“Chicago Public Library’s vision of a sanctuary for books that have faced censorship and removal mirrors the city’s intentionality about being a place of belonging for all, especially for people who along with their stories have been marginalized, silenced, or left out altogether,” said ALA Executive Director Tracie Hall in a statement.
“Now at a time when calls for the censure of books and attacks on writers and librarians is at an all-time high surpassing even that of the McCarthy era, the Book Sanctuary stands as a reminder that ideas and stories — even when we disagree on them — should convene us rather than rend us apart.”
More information about book sanctuaries is available at TheBookSanctuary.org.
