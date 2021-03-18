Rush calls on Biden to replace Postal Service governors

Meanwhile in Washington, Rep. Bobby Rush (D-1st) is calling on is joining dozens of other House Democrats to urge President Joe Biden to remove and replace six current members of the Postal Service Board of Governors.

“Under the tenure of this Board of Governors, the Postal Service was blatantly misused by President Trump in an unsuccessful gambit to influence a presidential election, the Postal Service is currently failing to meet its own service standards with historically low rates of on-time delivery and conflicts of interest appear to be a requirement for service,” they wrote. “Because of their lax oversight, many families struggling through the pandemic still await delivery of their stimulus checks, credit card statements, or event holiday cards.”

In a release, Rush referenced the chaos in Chicago, including his call for Postmaster Wanda Prater's removal.

—Aaron Gettinger