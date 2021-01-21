The Chicago Police Department will hold a virtual community meeting for the 2nd District on Friday, Jan. 22, at 6 p.m. to discuss recent carjackings in the area.
According to an email from residents sent by Ald. Sophia King (4), the meeting will include information about "what steps the police are taking, point out some common themes of the incidents or offenders, and provide some precautionary tips."
To submit questions in advance, email caps.002disctrict@chicagopolice.org. To attend, use https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89308480782?pwd=NkdCZFdSTC91L1hiTXg3T05nbmVMQT09.
