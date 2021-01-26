Police held a Chicago Alternative Police Strategy (CAPS) meeting Friday night to address the recent uptick in carjackings this year for the 2nd District, which includes the Hyde Park-Kenwood area.
Carjackings in 2020 more than doubled over the previous year. Since the start of the new year, there have been 160 carjackings in the city, according to police.
Over that same period, there have been a total of approximately 19 vehicular hijackings in the 2nd District, according to Sgt. Yolanda Walton.
According to a recent Tribune article, the spike is due largely to young people taking cars around the city to joyride.
“If we do all the community outreach we can do, unfortunately we are going to have to rely on the juvenile justice system to hold these juveniles accountable for their actions,” said CPD Commander Joshua Wallace at Friday's meeting. “That’s the hard part right now because we want juvenile justice reform. We really want juveniles to be first-time offenders and that’s it — they committed one crime and they learned from it. Unfortunately, that’s not how our system works.”
According to Wallace, juveniles have to obtain so many points in order to be detained. If the points don’t add up, juveniles will not be detained. Wallace advocated for outreach through teachers, mentors, coach and faith-based workers for resolution on these vehicular hijackings.
“It would be a lot different if a lot of these individuals were adults but unfortunately it’s not,” Commander Wallace said.
Police advised residents to stay alert to their surroundings and not to linger in their cars.
“The most important thing is your life,” said Glen Brooks, the department’s director of public engagement, at Friday night's meeting. “No car is worth your life, and I think a lot of people believe just because they have a weapon, they can defend themselves against somebody else.”
While people fear becoming a carjacking victim, parents are also worried about their children's safety. Although police say not to linger in a car for too long in order to limit the risk of carjacking, parents have to spend more time strapping in their child.
“I know you would be tempted to start your car before you put the kid in the car seat, but put the kid in the car seat first and then get in and go,” said Jarrod Smith, the commander of CPD’s Area One Detectives Division. “Most (carjackers) aren’t interested in being bothered with a car that has a kid in the back. They don’t want that smoke. That’s a little too much for them.”
According to Lieutenant James McGovern, many of these carjackings are happening in the 2nd District because of the ease of transportation. The two nearby expressways — Lake Shore Drive and the Dan Ryan — may provide easier escape routes.
“It’s easier for them to get a car and get out quick,” said McGovern. “That’s unfortunately because the expressways are both right there on either side.”
Police said some of the carjacked vehicles have shown up in the 4th and 6th Districts off the Eisenhower expressway.
According to Wallace, CPD has expanded the vehicular hijacking task force that is assigned to the 2nd District and Area One.
"I don’t want anyone to think that there aren’t enough resources combating this problem,” he said. “We are definitely throwing everything we have at it. We’re definitely putting together some solid lead investigations and the detective division is doing an outstanding job.”
Wallace said the 2nd District and Area One is working with the community safety team and tactical resources to combat the number of carjackings.
“We have identified certain areas, certain patterns that we have seen and are continuing to work on,” Wallace said.
CAPS community organizer Akeya Channell said for the past several months she has been working with individuals throughout the second district to help establish and reestablish block clubs.
Channell urges residents to start block clubs, communication networks with neighbors and block watches to prevent carjackings.
“While we have been out this week canvassing, I have witnessed with my own eyes not only people with functional block club watches, but also blocks that have started escorting people back and forth to their car. It’s starting to make a difference on the blocks,” Channell said.
To start a block club or connect with neighbors in the 20th sector, contact Channell at akeya.channell@chicagopolice.org, CAPS.002District@chicagopolice.org or 312-747-5109.
