Thanksgiving 2021, by and large, will look dramatically different than last year's holiday, thanks to widely available vaccines — but not quite the same as 2019's. Young children are not yet able to be fully vaccinated, and immunocompromised people may not share in the vaccine's benefits.
There are surely people in Hyde Park and beyond who are going with small gatherings again, playing it safer as case rates spike again and winter descends on the South Side. But others are returning to traditions: family flag football, inter-household gatherings, travel across state lines — all, perhaps, with rapid COVID-19 tests and limitations on invitations to those who are fully vaccinated.
COVID-19 tends to affect no one worse than the elderly. Last year, Chicago Hyde Park Village, the neighborhood nonprofit founded to help seniors both remain in their homes and active in their community through organized educational and volunteering activities, still did its annual turkey dinner, but by delivery only.
This year the Village will still deliver Thanksgiving meals to members' homes, but seniors are again invited to Augustana Lutheran Church, 5500 S. Woodlawn Ave., to share in the holiday together with stringent safety guidelines in place.
"Hyde Park Produce is preparing the meals for us, and their capacity is 50, and we talked them into 60," said organizer Susan Alitto. "I'm guessing maybe half will come to Augustana to eat and the rest will ask us to have it delivered, or small groups, four to six people, will get together."
Alitto pointed out what many people learned last year: that downsizing the Thanksgiving meal to two to four people is difficult. But thanks to Hyde Park Produce, 1226 E. 53rd St., they come individually packaged, complete with turkey, mashed potatoes, gravy, vegetables, a roll and cranberry sauce. The Village got them discounted and is charging $12.50 from those who can pay to cover costs.
Before the pandemic struck, the Village would hold a Thanksgiving potluck at the Augustana. Many attendees are people without families, or without families nearby, said Alitto, whose children live in China.
Last year, volunteers distributed 50 meals. In the difficult days of Chicago's second COVID-19 wave, the dinners were a balm.
"An older gentleman in his 90s who has mobility issues and doesn't get out much at all was so grateful for the meal," Alitto said. "He wrote afterwards, and he said, 'I didn't feel so alone, because I knew I was eating with everyone else who got a meal.'"
Every recipient must confirm that they have been vaccinated. "If we have a volunteer delivering to them, we want to ensure that everybody's safe," said Alitto.
Masks will be required at Augustana except for during the meal. The pandemic-capacity in the church's hall is 60 people, and the Village only expects up to 30 attendees on Thanksgiving.
There will be wine, alongside tea, water, coffee and lemonade. There will not be pie, but there will be pre-packaged sweets.
"The capacity in this social hall is well over 100 ordinarily," Alitto said. "We'll be spread out, and we'll spread people out."
Alitto is 82, cautious and a diligent mask-wearer. She has had her shots and booster. And she said she will not spend her remaining years holed up in her house alone, with trips to the opera and France planned.
"It's important for me to get out and be with people," she said. "In a way, I'm cautiously going to live my life and meet with friends."
