If hospitalizations for COVID-19 continue to decline for the rest of the month, Gov. J.B. Pritzker plans to lift his executive order that mandates face coverings indoors by Feb. 28.
The Chicago Department of Public Health has confirmed that if the city sees a continued decline in COVID-19 cases per day, test positivity and hospitalizations, Chicago's mask mandate will also lift at the end of the month.
The plan does not apply to schools. Chicago Public Schools’ safety agreement with the Chicago Teachers Union includes a provision ensuring the continuance of masking.
It’s unclear what level of rise in hospitalizations could lead the state to change its course, but Pritzker and health officials said at an afternoon news conference Wednesday that such a scenario was not out of the question.
“It's the end of the statewide mask mandate,” Pritzker said of the planned Feb. 28 lifting of the order. “But as we've all said, if things get very bad, I think we've seen this before with the onslaught of delta and then omicron (variants of the coronavirus), boy, masks really helped us to keep infection rates, transmission rates down. So, there may come a time in the future when that happens.”
Regardless of what happens with hospitalizations, masks will continue to be mandated on public transportation, at nursing homes and congregate living facilities, and at day cares beyond March 1.
“The equation for schools just looks different right now than it does for the general population,” Pritzker said at a downtown press conference. “Schools need a little more time for community infection rates to drop, for our youngest learners to become vaccine eligible and for more parents to get their kids vaccinated.”
Masks, testing and vaccines have worked to keep schools open, Pritzker said, and that was the primary goal of the administration.
But whether he has the authority to issue such mandates in schools will be a question decided by state courts. The 4th District Court of Appeals is currently considering whether a lower court’s temporary restraining order on the governor’s school mandates pertaining to about 170 school districts will remain in effect.
Pritzker called district court Judge Raylene Grischow’s opinion an “extremely bad decision,” as well as “poorly written” and “poorly decided.”
The reason the state was able to get to a place where Pritzker could consider lifting the mandate, he said, is because hospitalizations for COVID-19, which pushed heights of 7,400 cases in mid-January, have fallen by nearly two-thirds, to 2,496 cases as of Tuesday night. That marked a decrease of more than 140 from the day prior.
Twenty percent of statewide intensive care unit beds were available as of Feb. 8, up from a low of about 8% four weeks ago, Pritzker said. In Chicago, 83.4% of intensive care beds are occupied as of Feb. 8.
It’s a faster statewide decline in hospitalizations than at any point in the pandemic, Pritzker said.
Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said 89% of those hospitalizations are in unvaccinated individuals. Approximately 75% of the state’s population has received at least one dose of the vaccine, according Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, putting Illinois at the top of Midwestern states.
Ezike said lifting the mandate does not signify an end to COVID-19, but the latest in the state’s effort to “coexist with COVID.”
“Your actions that you've already taken have helped to reduce the amount of virus circulating and it absolutely has saved lives,” she said. “But be clear that COVID is not gone and it won't be gone on Feb. 28. So, we are going to continue to find ways to live with the virus.”
The path forward likely includes masks, vaccines, testing and creating safer settings through better ventilation, she said.
Dr. Emily Landon, University of Chicago Medicine’s lead epidemiologist, said “metrics are really tough” when it comes to COVID-19 tracking. The CDC recommends an analysis of COVID-19 cases and positivity rates, but new at-home tests could change that calculus. For schools, which can serve as a breeding ground for the virus as community hubs, case rates, hospitalizations and other metrics should be watched, she said.
Flexibility is needed, she said earlier in the news conference.
“Many have asked for a metric or a number that will guide the rules and regulations,” she said. “But each wave of this pandemic has had different characteristics, different behavior, and no single metric has been able to reliably predict the outcomes and the trajectory of each of the variants.”
"Smart physicians, scientists, epidemiologists and public health officials are going to disagree about which method to use and the exact date to repeal mandates and rules. This kind of discourse is good. It shows that we have a diverse community of experts that are considering all the angles, and the one thing that we all agree on is the need to aggressively respond to new threats on the horizon with precautionary measures."
Once modelers and epidemiologists can predict a trajectory, loosening mandates can be on the table, she said, calling the planned end of the mask mandate at the end of the month "aggressive and optimistic, but also reasonable." That so many people were infected with the omicron strain provides a large cushion of immunity, though cases will still happen; outbreaks probably will too, she said. But when cases are low, the likelihood of encountering someone with COVID-19 is low, making universal masking mandates less impactful.
Landon suggested that society take advantage of the breaks it gets from the disease, but she noted the frank severity of COVID-19 in terms of nearly 1,000 Americans dead, 1 in 500 children who have lost a parent and the wide dispersion of preexisting conditions among the population: a majority of Americans are overweight, half have high blood pressure, 45% have a vascular or heart disease, 10% have diabetes, 11 million have long COVID (including 440,000 Illinoisans) and 5% are immunocompromised.
"It doesn't matter if people die with COVID or from COVID if they die because of COVID," she said. "There's good reason to want to protect yourself and others from COVID. Immunocompromised people like me will still need to wear high-quality masks and take extra precautions. We're safer if we keep our distance from unmasked people and limit our social circle to vaccinated friends and family. It's not ideal, but it's the reality."
Ultimately, Pritzker said, his decisions will come down to the advice of doctors, epidemiologists and the CDC.
“People really do feel that the trajectory here is one that we're going to be able to hold onto,” he said.
Landon offered additional thoughts about this stage of the pandemic in an earlier interview with the Herald.
"I think we need to caution ourselves that anyone who tells you that this pandemic is over, and it's not going to come back again, and we'll never have to put masks back on again, and we'll never have to do these things again is wishful thinking," she said. "It's absolutely delusional. I think we're going to have a really nice spring. I think this summer's going to look great. And I think we should take advantage of that.
"I think everyone should take advantage of when the cases are low enough that you feel comfortable and safe, go. Do the stuff that you want to do, because COVID is going to come back again. You're going to put your masks on again, and you're going to have stuff canceled again. And that is the reality of the world that we live in, and no matter how much people say that they're ready to be done with the pandemic, there is always a threshold. It's much higher than what I think would be the right threshold, but there is always a threshold where people get worried, and they start getting anxious. And they put their masks back on, and they close things down, and they avoid contact with other people."
She said the waves should get fewer in number and less intense, but only if people get vaccinated worldwide and people readopt mitigation strategies in response to surges. "If we don't do those things, it's just going to keep on washing over us and causing horrible problems. But, you know, fine, if that's what you want. I'm getting sick of it," she said.
With vaccination campaigns lagging seriously behind in many developing nations and stalled in several other countries, including the United States, Landon suggested recommitment to vaccinating the world and investment in social science and behavioral research to find ways to reach anti-vaccine and vaccine hesitant people.
"I think it's clear that in some settings mandates are very good to get you from a high percentage to an even higher percentage, but they're certainly not going to solve the problem of the political stubbornness about vaccinations. Now that we've made vaccines and masks a political thing, it's going to be really hard. You can't argue with that from a science standpoint. We need to find the political arguments," she said.
COVID-19 cases and positivity on the mid-South Side are at or below where they were at the beginning of the omicron surge.
- In 60653, covering North Kenwood and Oakland, 25 people tested positive for COVID-19 out of 2,248 tests conducted from Jan. 30 to Feb. 5 — a 1.6% positivity — down from 53 the week before, and two people died, down from three the week before. The number of tests performed dropped 21%. Out of eligible residents (5 years old and older), 59.3% are fully vaccinated as of Feb. 7, up 0.4% from the week before, which is medium on the CDPH Vulnerability Index.
- In 60615, covering northern Hyde Park, southern Kenwood and northern Washington Park, 54 people tested positive out of 2,850 tests — a 2.4% positivity — down from 71, and one person died, the same as the week before. The number of tests decreased 20%. Out of eligible residents, 72.6% are fully vaccinated, up 0.3%, low on the Vulnerability Index.
- In 60637, covering southern Hyde Park, southern Washington Park and Woodlawn, 85 people tested positive out of 6,405 tests — a 1.4% positivity — down from 106, and no one died, down from one the week before. The number of tests decreased 18%. Out of eligible residents, 57.5% are fully vaccinated, up 0.4%, medium on the Vulnerability Index.
- In 60649, South Shore, 34 people tested positive out of 2,904 tests — a 1.5% positivity — down from 66, and two people died, down from five the week before. The number of tests performed dropped 16%. Out of eligible residents, 51.6% are fully vaccinated, up 0.4%, medium on the Vulnerability Index.
Citywide, 72.1% of Chicagoans 5 years old and older are fully vaccinated.
The federal government's website for the distribution of four free rapid at-home COVID-19 tests is covidtests.gov. The Illinois Department of Public Health has a list of testing locations online at dph.illinois.gov/covid19/testing.html. The city's website for COVID-19 testing information is chi.gov/covidtesting.
The city's website for vaccine information is chicago.gov/covidvax. The federal government’s vaccine information website is vaccines.gov. City operators are available at 312-746-4835 to handle any questions regarding the vaccine.
Up to 10 people at once can be vaccinated or boosted at their homes by appointment through the Protect Chicago at Home program; hours are weekdays, 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Anyone who gets vaccinated (both the Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are available) will receive $50 Visa gift cards, which can be used anywhere Visa is accepted. More information is at 312-746-4835 or chicago.gov/athome.
Neighborhood pharmacies, including Katsaros Pharmacy, 1521 E. 53rd St., Walgreens (1-800-925-4733) and CVS (1-800-679-9691) are offering the vaccine by appointment and on a walk-in basis. Appointments at Katsaros are available online at katsarospharmacy.com.
Howard Brown Health is offering the Pfizer vaccine and testing at its Hyde Park clinic, 1525 E. 55th St., with sign up at 773-388-1600. UChicago Medicine is vaccinating everyone, adults and children, regardless of patient status. The scheduling number is 1-888-824-0200 for adults and 773-834-8221 for children.
The Cook County government is offering sign-up for vaccines at vaccine.cookcountyil.gov.
