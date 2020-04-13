It was a pleasant Easter day when the Haynes family rode their bikes into Jackson Park’s Music Court parking lot. They were wearing face masks and scarfs.
They looked north toward the Museum of Science and Industry (MSI) where the cherry trees were blooming, providing a needed shot of color to the cloudy day.
The Japanese tradition of enjoying the beauty of cherry blossoms is known as hanami. The tradition has a long history and originally was the prevue of the aristocracy, and cherry blossoms became a central motif and metaphor in Japanese art and poetry.
“It is recorded that Empress Jitō (688-697) went to Yoshino mountains to view sakura [cherry blossoms],” wrote Japanese journalist Mock Joy in his book “Japan and Things Japanese.” It was not until 300 years ago, Joy wrote, that hanami became a popular recreational activity of the general public.
In 2013 the Chicago Park District, in cooperation with Project 120 and the Japanese Chamber of Commerce and Industry, planted more than 120 cherry blossom trees around Jackson Park’s Columbian Basin, just south of the MSI.
In the spring of 2019, the bloom in Jackson Park was eagerly anticipated. “The trees are finally mature enough to put on a first-rate show,” reported the Chicago Tribune. The Park District’s web site exclaimed, “Visit Jackson Park during the peak bloom period to enjoy your own hanami experience!”
Unfortunately, the trees, the weather, and, ultimately, the blossoms, didn’t cooperate, and the 2019 anticipated bloom didn’t present itself with much magnificence.
This spring is a good year for blossoms. They add life to a landscape dominated by empty streets and shelter-in-place orders.
The Haynes family stayed several minutes viewing the cherry blossoms. They took a selfie, admired the blossoms, got back on their bikes and rode home to Hyde Park.
According to the Chicago Park District, the peak bloom for the trees lasts about 6 to 10 days, depending on weather.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.