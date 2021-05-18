The Hyde Park Chamber of Commerce will celebrate its centennial with a storytelling program put on together with the Hyde Park Historical Society on Thursday, May 27.
The Chamber of Commerce has a few different organizational precursors in the neighborhood, but the earliest is the Hyde Park Businessman's Association, founded in 1920. (A 100th celebration was impossible last year due to the pandemic.) It was formally renamed to the Chamber of Commerce in 1985.
The May 27 event will feature images of old Hyde Park businesses presented by Chamber board member Bennie Currie, as well as oral history interviews with current and past business owners. The program is free, though reservations are required.
Register at hydeparkvirtualstorytelling.eventbrite.com.
