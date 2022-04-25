A week after the 100th anniversary of former Chicago Mayor Harold Washington’s birthday, about 130 people gathered in Harold Washington Park on Saturday, April 23, to celebrate his legacy.
“I came here in August of 1986 during the midst of (Washington’s) second campaign,” Mayor Lori Lightfoot said in a speech to the crowd, “and the energy that I felt in the city, and particularly here in Hyde Park, is something I’ve never seen since. It was a magical time in our city. It’s very important that on the 100th centennial of his birth we continue to remember and uplift him, his legacy, but also that we continue to carry that baton forward.”
Harold Washington served as Chicago’s first Black mayor from 1983 to 1987, when he died suddenly of a heart attack early in his second term.
Saturday’s event took place across the street from Hampton House, the condo building where Washington lived while he was mayor. (He considered the park’s resident monk parakeets a good luck charm.)
The Jazz Link Ensemble Band from the Jazz Institute of Chicago performed live music, including a rendition of “Happy Birthday.” One attendee blew bubbles, and others distributed buttons commemorating the former mayor. The Southside Wolfpack dance team also performed.
Darva Watkins volunteered on Washington’s campaign when she was 22 years old and has worked on political campaigns ever since.
“Harold Washington is the reason why I got involved. And I owe it all to him because I only wanted to help a Black man become mayor,” she said.
What struck her about him was his commitment to equality. One of Washington’s major initiatives during his short-lived tenure was to try and shift funding away from downtown toward non-white neighborhoods that had been neglected under Chicago Machine politics.
“He helped all 50 wards, it wasn’t no race or nothing, it was every 50 wards going to get the same thing,” she said.
Andrea Smith, who does media affairs for the Mayor Harold Washington Legacy Committee, agreed.
“He was beloved in Hyde Park, he loved Hyde Park, but he also loved North Park, he loved Gage Park, he loved Austin, he loved the city,” she said.
She worked on Washington’s campaigns as a speechwriter and legislative aide and described him as a “transformative leader.”
“He opened up the eyes of young people that they too could achieve as well,” she said. “That’s why Barack Obama came to Chicago, and that’s why he became the first Black President of the United States, from Hyde Park.”
Before being elected mayor, Washington served in the military, as Illinois state representative and senator and as U.S. Congressman. He is known for making Chicago a “sanctuary city” by prohibiting city employees from enforcing federal immigration laws.
As mayor, he also had to contend with hostility from the “Vrdolyak 29,” a group of mostly-white aldermen on City Council, with relations between the two sides becoming so strained that the Wall Street Journal nicknamed Chicago “Beirut on the Lake.”
In discussing Washington’s legacy, many attendees spoke of the importance of ensuring that today’s youth understand that history.
“That’s what history is, you just don’t want children to ever forget. In order to progress, they need to know where things started,” said Rhabi Baker, Operations Manager at Parent Cooperative for Early Learning, a Hyde Park preschool.
“It’s so much about kids understanding who Harold was,” said Alvin Boutte, CEO of Bronzeville Academy Charter School. “The kids need to know who he embodied.”
State Representative Mary Flowers (D - 31st District), Fifth Ward Alderman Leslie Hairston and Chicago Park District Interim General Superintendent Rosa Escareño also attended the event. A horse chestnut tree was planted in the park in Washington’s honor.
Josie Childs, president and founder of the Mayor Harold Washington Legacy Committee, said that she would most like people to remember that Washington was “able to bring people together — Black, white, brown, North, South, all of that.”
“He was a fun guy, but he was just always serious. You never found him sitting around chitchatting,” she said. “He was always trying to see what he could do to help people and to make his city of Chicago a better place.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.