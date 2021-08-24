The 2020 Census shows Hyde Park’s population growth is almost the inverse percentage of its population loss in 2010: up 14.7% to 29,456 people.
A decade ago, 25,681 people lived in the community area, down from 29,920 in 2000. In 1950, Hyde Park's population was 55,206.
Kenwood has also seen population growth for the first time since 2000, counting 19,116 residents, up from 17,841 in 2010 — a 7.15% increase.
Many other surrounding mid-South Side neighborhoods that have not seen population growth in decades turned that trend around.
Oakland, which has not registered population growth since the 1950 Census, when 24,464 people lived here, has 6,799 residents, up from 5,918 (14.89%) in 2010. Washington Park, down from a high of 46,024 in 1970, has 12,707 residents, up from 11,717 (8.45%) from 2010. South Shore, down from 80,527 in 1970, has 53,971 residents, up from 51,451 (4.9%) in 2010.
Both of Bronzeville’s community areas, Douglas and Grand Boulevard, saw growth, too. Douglas, the population of which peaked at 78,745 in 1950, had 20,291 residents, up from 18,238 (11.26%) in 2010. Grand Boulevard, which peaked at 114,557 in 1950, had 24,589 residents, up from 21,929 (12.13%) in 2010.
Only Woodlawn saw population loss, though it was again slight compared with the massive flights the neighborhood experienced in 1960s, '70s and '80s. The census counted 24,425 last year and 25,983 in 2010, a 6% decrease. The neighborhood's population peaked at 81,279 in 1960.
Nearly every county in Illinois lost population over the past decade, though Cook County, the nation’s second-largest, and its surrounding collar counties all grew by less than 5%. In April, the Census Bureau released statewide numbers that showed Illinois’ overall population had shrunk by 18,124 people, to a little more than 12.8 million.
That was a much smaller decline than many people had expected, but it did result in Illinois losing one congressional seat, meaning there will be only 17 districts instead of 18 when the 2022 elections are held.
All 10 of the largest cities in the United States gained population since the 2010 census. That includes Chicago, the nation’s third-largest, which grew by 1.9%, to 2,746,388.
New York City remained the largest city in the U.S., with 8.8 million people, while Los Angeles County remained the largest county, with more than 10 million people.
The Tribune reports that Chicago's Black population has dropped nearly 10% to 787,551, down 84,738 from 2010. Twenty years ago, there were more than 1 million Black Chicagoans.
Latino Chicagoans (819,518, or 29.9%) now outnumber Black Chicagoans. White Chicagoans (863,622) comprise the largest racial group in the city (31.4% of the population), with Asian Chicagoans numbering 189,857 (6.9%) and those of other races numbering 85,840 (3.1%), per data from The Associated Press and Big Local News.
From 2000 to 2010, the city’s population lost more than 200,000 residents, around 6.9% of its population. Chicago’s population peaked at 3,620,962 in 1950.
Illinois is slightly less White than the nation as a whole, with 61.4% statewide identifying as White alone (61.6% nationally) and 69.7% identifying as White alone or in combination with another race.
People of Hispanic or Latino origin make up the largest ethnic minority group in Illinois at 18.2%, or just over 2.3 million people. Black people make up 14.1% of the Illinois population, higher than the national average of 12.4%, while Asian Americans make up 5.9%, and 8.9% identify as being from two or more races.
Hyde Park demographics
Hyde Park has gotten less White, around 40.8% from 46.7% as figured in the last census, and marginally less Black, around 28.4% from 30.4%. The Latino population has marginally grown (8.3% from 6.3%), and the Asian population is 16.3% from 12.4%. The percentage identifying as another race was 6.18%. In the 2010 Census, 4.1% identified with other races or with two or more races.
The census counted 16,719 housing units in the neighborhood, including 1,901 vacant ones, and the average household size was 1.79.
Capitol News Illinois reporter Peter Hancock contributed from Springfield. CNI is a nonprofit, nonpartisan news service covering state government funded primarily by the Illinois Press Foundation and the Robert R. McCormick Foundation.
That is some drop in population over 70 years! Even with the new high-rises, urban renewal must have done a number on HP. And family sizes were larger at that time, 3-4 kids would explain a lot.
